Marcus Rashford has not made a Manchester United appearance since their 3-2 loss to Nottingham Forest on December 7

Manager Ruben Amorim minced no words when he opened up on the status of the embattled striker

Rashford could be on his way out of the Old Trafford club as the forward hinted at seeking a new challenge

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has responded to questions as regards Marcus Rashford who has been out of action since December.

The Red Devils returned to winning ways on Sunday night following a hard-fought 1-0 win over Fulham at the Craven Cottage.

The uninspiring encounter was heading for a draw before Lisandro Martinez struck in the 78 minute to win it for the visiting team.

Once again, Rashford was not named in United's squad for the encounter and there are concerns over the future of the academy graduate.

As the club struggled in front of goal against Fulham, Rashford's quality could have been an option for head coach Amorim.

The player was not even named on the bench and it is the seventh time he was not selected by the United boss.

Amorim once again disclosed that a lack of work ethic is responsible for Rashford's omission in recent times.

Amorim demands improved Rashford attitude

The tactician admitted that the attack lacks the kind of pace that Rashford possesses, but he suggested that he would rather choose his 63-year-old goalkeeping coach Jorge Vital than any player who was not willing to pull their weight.

Amorim said via ESPN:

"It’s always the same reason. The reasons is the training, the way I see what a footballer should do.

"In training, in life and it’s every day, every detail. So if things don’t change, I will not change.

"It’s the same situation for every player. If you do the maximum, if you do the right things, we can use every player."

"And you can see it today on the bench – we miss a little bit of pace to go, to change the game, to move some pieces but I prefer like that.

"I will put Vital before I put a player that don’t give the maximum every day so I will not change in that."

The last time Marcus Rashford made a Manchester United appearance was during their 3-2 loss to Nottingham Forest on December 7.

Rashford linked away from Manchester United

Only recently, the striker hinted at a possible move away from the Old Trafford club, expressing his desire to pursue a new challenge.

He was closing in on a move to Italian club AC Milan, but the Rossoneri completed a move for Manchester City's Kyle Walker and Brexit rules prevented Rashford's potential move from happening.

According to talkSPORT, Manchester United are desperate to offload Rashford, however, they seem to be struggling to find suitors.

Rashford has been a United player since the age of seven when he joined their academy, before making his professional debut for them in February 2016 aged 18.

He has so far made 426 appearances for the club scoring 138 goals and winning two FA Cups, two League Cups and the Europa League in his senior career.

