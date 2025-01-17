Paris Saint-Germain have signed Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli after both clubs agreed on the transfer fee

Napoli sold Kvaratskhelia swiftly to avoid the same mistake they made with Victor Osimhen in the summer

The Neapolitans are reportedly lining up Osimhen's compatriot Ademola Lookman as a potential replacement

Napoli have sold Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to Paris Saint-Germain for a reported fee of €75 million, with the player expected to be unveiled tomorrow after medicals.

Napoli moved swiftly with the sale of Kvaratskhelia after the winger indicated he would not be signing a new contract, avoiding a similar situation to Victor Osimhen.

Ademola Lookman and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in action during Napoli's 2-1 away win over Atalanta in a Serie A match in 2023. Photo by Nderim Kaceli.

Source: Getty Images

The Italian club played hardball with the Nigerian striker during the summer transfer window, rejecting as much €90 million and will certainly not receive that much again.

Osimhen moved to Galatasaray on loan and it dropped his value, with Napoli also reducing his release clause to €75million as they hope to sell him permanently this summer.

According to Tutto Atalanta, Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman is one of the players Napoli have identified as a potential replacement for that PSG-bound star.

PSG were interested in Lookman in the summer, but Atalanta rebuffed their attempt despite the Nigerian forward having a personal terms agreement with the French club.

Legit.ng compares Lookman's stats this season to Kvaratskhelia’s as Napoli eye the Atalanta forward.

Comparing Lookman to Kvaratskhelia

Ademola Lookman's stats this season

Lookman was named the 2024 CAF Men's Player of the Year off the back of a brilliant 2023/24 season for Atalanta and has picked up right where he left off this season.

As noted by Transfermarkt, he has nine goals and five assists in 17 Serie A games this season to put Atalanta in the title race against Inter Milan and Napoli.

He also has three goals and one assist in the UEFA Champions League. However, he has failed to score in his last four games, including his 100th game for La Dea against Juventus.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's stats this season

Kvaratskhelia was named the Serie A most valuable player in the title-winning season of 2022/23 after scoring 11 goals and providing 11 assists for Napoli.

This season, he has five goals and three assists in 17 games under Antonio Conte, but will not be adding to that tally after announcing his departure via his Instagram page.

Both players share similarities in their style of play as they are direct and utilise their dribbling and shooting techniques to score or create goals for their teammates.

Napoli's reported interest in Lookman is unlikely to materialise as Atalanta would not be willing to sell to a direct rival, and the Neapolitans have sounded other options, including Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho.

How Kvaratskhelia's move affects Lookman

Legit.ng analysed how Kvaratskhelia's move to PSG affects Lookman's future, with the reigning African Footballer of the Year expected to leave Atalanta this summer.

PSG signing the Georgian forward effectively ends their transfer interest in Lookman, as both players are similar, and the Parisians would prefer to strengthen other positions.

