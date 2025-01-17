Napoli are making efforts to sign a potential replacement for the departed forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

The Italian club has identified Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho, who is valued at around €55million

Sources in Italy believe the Argentine star is way too expensive for his valuation, but United are adamant

Italian giants Napoli are desperate to land another forward as a replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who recently joined French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

After three seasons at the Diego Maradona Stadium in Naples, the 23-year-old Kvaratskhelia waved goodbye to his teammates as he completed his move to Ligue 1.

The Georgian international played a key role in Napoli's Serie A title quest during the 2022-2023 football season.

He made 107 appearances for the club in all competitions and scored 30 goals. The forward recently submitted his transfer request after he was linked with several clubs, including PSG and Liverpool.

Kvaratskhelia departs Napoli

He has officially joined French giants PSG, and his deal will run until 2027. He said via Football Italia:

“Having come here as a little boy who was not known by many, now I leave here as a man who brings with him the love of numerous people, a lot of victories, and most importantly, the long-awaited Scudetto which this city had been longing for.

“Today I came here with two of the most precious people in my life. Nitsa, who has been at my side and shared significant moments with me, and Damiane, who has come to the stadium for the first time today."

Napoli trail Garnacho

Meanwhile, Napoli have identified Manchester United striker as a potential replacement for the departed Kvaratskhelia.

It was gathered that the Italian club has submitted a €45million bid to land Alejandro Garnacho as a potential replacement

However, Idman Biz reports that Manchester United are unwilling to sell the 20-year-old for any figure less than €55 million.

The Argentine has a contract with the English club until 2028. He has, so far, made 117 appearances for the Red Devils and scored 23 goals in all competitions.

Meanwhile, sources in Italy believe Manchester United's valuation of Garnacho is way too high.

According to Manchester Evening News, other forwards on Napoli's radar are Deportivo la Coruna winger Yeremay Hernández and Dan Ndoye of Bologna.

Garnacho started Manchester United's past two games, but manager Ruben Amorim dropped him from the Manchester derby squad last month.

Amorim recently remarked on the forward's transfer situation, as he believes the player is the one for the future at Manchester United.

Reports have suggested that United is open to any academy sales and will continue to listen to offers.

Napoli eye Nigeria's Ademola Lookman

Legit.ng earlier reported that Napoli have also identified Ademola Lookman as a potential replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The Partenopei may include striker Giovanni Simeone in the deal to help facilitate the transfer of the forward from Atalanta.

Lookman was recently crowned the 2024 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Men's Player of the Year.

