Eric Chelle has recently been announced as coach of the Super Eagles by the Nigeria Football Federation

The former Mali national team tactician is poised to manage several players, including Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman

The 47-year-old gaffer has detailed how he plans to manage the elite players at the disposal of the Super Eagles

Eric Chelle's appointment as coach of the Super Eagles has sparked a wave of questions, only time will truly provide the answers.

The 47-year-old, who made history as the first African, non-Nigerian to take charge of the Super Eagles, has faced significant criticism since his appointment.

Many football stakeholders and fans have suggested that his relatively humble coaching background could be his greatest challenge, particularly as he prepares to manage top talents like Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman.

However, despite the scepticism and criticism, the former Mouloudia Club d'Oran manager has outlined his strategy for effectively handling the elite stars at his disposal within the Super Eagles.

Chelle speaks on managing Super Eagles players

Speaking in an interview captured by French outlet, Martin Libre, the 47-year-old shared his approach to managing the current stars of the Super Eagles team.

The new Super Eagles gaffer emphasised his commitment to remaining humble and building strong relationships with the players.

"They are great players, great men. I will come with a lot of humility, but once again, I have a lot of certainties. It is a dialogue that we will have to establish between us," he said.

The Malian tactician had previously acknowledged that he was a fan of several players on the team and was looking forward to working with them.

It is crucial for the newly appointed manager to excel in player management, especially given the precarious situation the Super Eagles currently face in their quest to secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament.

According to data from Fotmob, the Nigerian team currently lies fifth in its group qualification standings, having failed to record a victory in its opening four fixtures. The Super Eagles will continue their next round of qualification fixtures with an away clash against the Amavubi of Rwanda, on March 19.

Chelle names qualities Super Eagles players must have

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Coach Chelle has named the essential qualities players of the Super Eagles must have during his reign as manager.

The Malian tactician emphasized that Nigerian team players must possess intensity, aggression, and be ready to win the ball back quickly when they lose it.

Chelle also assured that the Super Eagles, under his leadership, would score a lot of goals, as had been the case with several other teams he had managed.

Chelle’s biggest career achievement remains to qualify the Malian national team for the quarterfinals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast, where his highly spirited side were unfortunately knocked out by the host nation in a truly pulsating encounter.

