.Victor Osimhen continues to be greeted with criticism despite his run of impressive performances for Galatasaray

The marquee Nigerian striker found the back of the net in the hard-fought draw away against Hatayspor

Turkish commentator, Ugur Karakullukcu, has criticised Osimhen despite his impressive display against Hatayspor

The criticism of Victor Osimhen and his performances for Galatasaray continues to pour in from several pundits and key stakeholders.

Despite being in one of the most potent forms of his career, the Nigerian forward continues to face heavy backlash for a few details and missteps in his displays.

Victor Osimhen reacts during the Turkish Super Lig match between Atakas Hatayspor and Galatasaray at Mersin Stadium in Mersin, Turkiye on January 17, 2025. Image: Eren Bozkurt.

Source: Getty Images

The 26-year-old, who leads the Istanbul outfit's goal chart with a staggering 19 goal involvements in 18 appearances, according to data courtesy of Fotmob, has been met with another wave of criticism. This time, it comes from Turkish commentator, Ugur Karakullukcu.

The popular commentator, who shared his opinion in the aftermath of the referee-marred draw against Hatayspor, instead of singling Osimhen out for praise, aimed another barrage of criticism at the Napoli loanee. The 37-year-old touched on Osimhen's offsides and overall positioning.

Turkish commentator slams Osimhen

Speaking in the aftermath of the match against Hatayaspor, Karakullukcu, as captured by Forza Cimbom, shared his thoughts, stating:

"Osimhen is a great football player. He is very selfless, egoless, and serves the team, but you cannot be offside in 4 out of 5 positions, I'm sorry. Without Sara in this team, that ball won't come to you at the right time, early, and perfectly. You will have to wait, brother. The 1-2 will happen, then you’ll understand it the third time."

Karakullukcu's criticism isn't the first Osimhen has faced recently. Former Galatasaray attacker, Hasas Sas, also recently criticised the forward, despite his impressive goalscoring form.

Even analyst, Serhat Uluereren, recently labelled the Napoli loanee as overrated, emphasising that he is not worth the €75 million asking price placed on him.

However, Osimhen has remained unfazed by these criticisms, choosing to stay silent amidst the ongoing backlash.

The Nigerian forward, who is on course to surpass his most productive season ever, will look to add to his tally in the upcoming clash in the UEFA Europa League clash against Dinamo Kyiv.

Osimhen speaks amid referee controversy

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Osimhen shared his thoughts on the events that unfolded in Galatasaray’s clash against Hatayspor.

The Nigerian forward, who found the back of the net in the match, witnessed his side face several dubious calls from referee, Cihan Aydın, who eventually stole the headlines with his officiating.

However, the Galatasaray star opted for a much more diplomatic response to the incident, rather than placing the blame on the referee.

The 26-year-old explained that he and his teammates would need to step up their intensity and overall approach to games to avoid similar situations in the future.

Osimhen also addressed the notion that the team was fatigued, a rumour subtly circulating among critics. His words, however, seem to contrast with the sentiments expressed by coach Okan Buruk.

