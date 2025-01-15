Victor Osimhen has been on an impressive run of form since his transfer to Turkish outfit, Galatasaray

However, despite the Nigerian forward racking up an impressive 18 goal involvements since his debut, a few individuals are still critical of his performances

A former Galatasaray winger has named one crucial thing the Napoli forward must improve on despite his stellar form

Victor Osimhen appears to have the critics at Galatasaray in his face lately despite his impressive performances for the Istanbul outfit.

The Nigerian forward, who has continued to build on his strong form, seems to have become the new target for pundits in the Turkish league.

Victor Osimhen reacts during the Turkish Super League match between Galatasaray and Eyuspor at Rams Park Stadium. Image: Seskim Photo.

Source: Getty Images

Just days after Turkish football expert, Serhat Ulureren, described Osimhen as overrated and not worth €50 million, another Galatasaray icon has voiced criticism, this time focusing on the forward’s performance.

In a recent interview, former Galatasaray winger, Hasan Şaş, commented on Osimhen’s abilities, suggesting that the Napoli loanee needs to improve his scoring consistency, like his teammate Mauro Icardi. Şaş emphasised that Galatasaray cannot rely on other attackers such as Barış Alper Yılmaz, Yunus Akgün, and veteran Dries Mertens for goals.

Galatasaray icon criticise Osimhen

Speaking in the aftermath of Galatasaray’s fixture against Istanbul Basaksahir, the former Turkish international as captured by media outlet, Forza Cimbom, detailed:

“In addition to fighting, Victor Osimhen also needs to be able to score like Icardi. Not every match can be Barış, not every match can be Yunus or Mertens. I commend Osimhen's fighting spirit, but I also expect him to gradually contribute more to his team’s overall performance."

Further emphasizing his point, the 2002 FIFA World Cup star added:

"Osimhen cannot rely solely on the team to feed him. His primary role is to score goals. He needs to get into the box more, and the team must feed him. Seven out of ten goals is a normal tally, but this number isn’t enough for Galatasaray, given the season’s start. He needs to match Icardi’s numbers.”

These comments from the former attacker are somewhat surprising, especially considering Osimhen remains Galatasaray’s leading goal scorer this season.

The forward, who also registered an assist in the Başakşehir clash, boasts a tally of 18 goal involvements in just 17 appearances, according to data from FotMob.

How Osimhen responds to this latest wave of criticism, however, remains to be seen. Given his history of responding to critics with both celebrations and on-field gestures, this situation is one to watch closely.

Galatasaray chief speaks on Osimhen’s future

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Galatasaray president, Dursun Özbek, has spoken on the immediate future of Osimhen.

The Turkish club chief hinted that the forward would remain at the Istanbul club for the foreseeable future and subtly urged him to purchase a few properties in Turkey.

Özbek, however, acknowledged that Galatasaray would have to factor in its accounting records before financing a deal to sign the forward permanently from Italian Serie A outfit Napoli.

Source: Legit.ng