The Super Eagles of Nigeria forward stands tall among the league's best attackers in recent seasons

A former Serie A midfielder has named the marquee Nigerian attacker as the best winger in the Italian league

Ademola Lookman's impeccable form has seen him develop into one of the finest football talents in the Italian Serie A.

The Atalanta forward has transformed from a relatively unheralded prospect into one of the league’s most prolific wingers in recent seasons.

Ademola Lookman in action during the Serie A match between Atalanta and Juventus at Gewiss Stadium on January 14, 2025. Image: MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

Lookman, who was recently named the 2024 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Men’s Player of the Year, is currently leading Atalanta’s charge for a historic maiden Serie A title.

With 12 goals and six assists so far this season, as per FotMob, the Nigerian star has propelled the Bergamo-based club to third place in the league standings.

Despite Lookman’s scintillating form, debates persist about his standing among the league’s most dangerous attackers.

While some unreservedly recognise the 27-year-old as the best, others argue there are a few attackers ahead of him.

Weighing in on this ongoing conversation, former Italian international, Stefano Fiore, recently shared his verdict, naming Lookman as the most lethal winger in Serie A.

Italy legend names Serie most lethal winger

Speaking at Pitti Uomo, a prominent fashion show currently taking place in Florence, the former midfielder shared his thoughts on the current players in Serie A.

When asked about the league’s best winger, Fiore, as quoted by Tutto Atalanta, remarked:

“I would say Lookman. Then [David] Neres has also improved in recent weeks.”

Fiore’s selection comes in the wake of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s departure to Paris Saint-Germain. The Georgian winger, widely regarded as Serie A’s top attacker, left a significant void in the league. However, with Kvaratskhelia now plying his trade in France, Lookman appears to have taken over that mantle.

The Nigerian forward faces a challenging task ahead as he leads Atalanta into a crucial clash against title rivals Napoli, aiming to return the Bergamo club to winning ways.

Why Atalanta will not win the Serie A

Legit.ng in another report detailed how former Italy forward, Luca Toni, explained why Atalanta will not win the Serie A title.

The former Juventus and Hellas Verona star stated that Gian Piero Gasperini’s side lacks the ability to win "dirty" games, which are often pivotal for teams aiming to clinch the league title.

The 2006 FIFA World Cup winner also highlighted this shortcoming, noting its impact in fixtures against Udinese, Inter Milan, and most recently, Juventus.

Coach Gasperini himself recently admitted his team struggles to match the physicality of some of their opponents, following the stalemate away at Udinese.

Atalanta are currently third in the standings after starting the new year in first place. The Bergamo club have also found its forwards struggling for form particularly since the turn of the year.

