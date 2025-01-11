Eric Chelle’s appointment as the new Super Eagles head coach has divided the Nigerian football family

The majority of football fans and ex-internationals have revolted against the NFF for hiring the Malian

Former African Footballer of the Year Victor Ikpeba has appealed to Nigerians to support the manager

Victor Ikpeba has shared his thoughts on the Nigerian Football Federation appointing Eric Chelle as the new Super Eagles manager, appealing for the nation to support the head coach.

The Super Eagles have been without a permanent head coach since June 2024, when the legendary Finidi George resigned after the 2-1 loss to Benin Republic.

Eric Chelle coaching Mali during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. Photo by Sia Kambou/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

NFF announced via its social media handles on Tuesday evening that former Mali national team head coach Eric Chelle will take over the reins of the Eagles.

The appointment was met with widespread adverse reactions from Nigerians who believe that the Ivorian-born coach is incompetent enough to lead the team.

Ikpeba defends Chelle's appointment

Not only did Nigerian football fans protest against the appointment of Chelle, but top football personalities, including ex-internationals, voiced their displeasure towards it.

However, former Super Eagles striker and a member of NFF’s technical committee admitted that he is not surprised by the reactions and that even hiring Pep Guardiola will elicit such.

“The appointment of a coach for the Super Eagles will always generate a lot of interest,” he told Brila FM. “This is one of the biggest countries in Africa, and that’s the passion that comes with the national team.”

“Even if we had appointed Pep Guardiola, there would still be complaints. If there are no arguments, there won’t be success,” he added.

Ikpeba shunned the negativity and appealed to Nigerians to back the manager and spur him to succeed.

“A decision has been made on a new coach by the NFF, and we have to support it. Eric Chelle is a young coach who will succeed with our support. I am optimistic that with the backing of Nigerians, we will still qualify for the World Cup,” he said.

There are concerns about whether Chelle will take over the CHAN Eagles before the African Nations Championship next year, but the former Monaco forward clarified the situation.

He claimed that the duo of NPFL coaches Daniel Ogunmodede and Fidelis Ilechukwu, who guided the team through qualification, will continue, but Chelle will act in a supervisory role to ensure continuity and effective collaboration.

According to OwnGoal Nigeria, there could be an issue with the appointment, with Algerian club MC Oran demanding compensation because Chelle is under contract with them.

This could be Bruno Labbadia's version two when the NFF announced the German manager in August without full agreement on salary and working conditions.

Pinnick breaks silence over Chelle’s hiring

Legit.ng reported that former NFF President Amaju Pinnick broke his silence over Eric Chelle's appointment and expressed shock over Nigerian's reactions.

Pinnick hit back at the claims that the 47-year-old is not competent enough to lead the Eagles, bringing forth his statistics in charge of the Mali national team.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng