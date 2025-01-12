Eric Chelle will be unveiled as the Super Eagles coach on Monday morning, January 13, at the MKO Abiola National Stadium

The Nigeria Football Federation confirmed Chelle's appointment ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, which return in March

Chelle's assistants will also be made public as they will also take charge of the Super Eagles Team B at the 2025 Africa Nations Championships

The Nigeria Football Federation has released a new statement following Eric Chelle's appointment as the Super Eagles coach.

On Tuesday, January 7, the NFF announced that it had appointed the former head coach of the Mali national team to replace Augustine Eguavoen.

The 47-year-old, who was in charge of the Malian national team at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, has been saddled with securing Nigeria's 2026 FIFA World Cup ticket as the qualifiers return in March.

Chelle will also take charge of the Super Eagles B squad at the forthcoming 2025 Africa Nations Championships (CHAN) to be co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

The latest statement by the football body confirmed that the newly appointed national team coach will be unveiled to the public on Monday, January 13.

It reads:

"The Nigeria Football Federation will on Monday in the Federal Capital, Abuja present to the public the new Head Coach of the Super Eagles, Mr. Mr. Eric Sékou Chelle.

"The event has been scheduled for the Media Conference Room of the MKO Abiola National Stadium, by 11am.

"Chelle’s appointment was confirmed on Tuesday by the NFF Executive Committee, following a recommendation by the football ruling body’s Technical and Development Committee."

Meanwhile, NFF president Ibrahami Guasu has disclosed that the Malian tactician embodies fresh energy.

NFF calls for support

The administrator believes that the new comes with the new thinking and positive attitude with which the Federation desire the Super Eagles to confront their remaining six matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

Gusau said:

“We appreciate the fact that Nigerians are very passionate about the game of football, and that is the reason for the different tones of reactions following the appointment of Coach Chelle.

"However, the NFF hereby appeals to Nigerians to come together and support him, as we believe he has the qualities to achieve success with the Super Eagles.

“The NFF will give him all the support that he needs to succeed in the job.”

It was also disclosed that the names of Chelle's assistants will be revealed, and they will all work together to lead the Super Eagles B to CHAN and then the national team to the World Cup qualifiers.

Ikpeba calls for support

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Nigerian star Victor Ikpeba has called on his former teammates to support the new national team coach.

Ex-internationals, pundits, fans, and other stakeholders have continued to question the NFF on the rationale behind appointing the Malian ex-international to take up the plum job.

Augustine Eguavoen will leave his role as the national team's handler while Chelle takes charge of the squad.

