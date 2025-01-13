Eric Chelle is the new Super Eagles head coach after his appointment was officially confirmed today in Abuja

The Malian head coach is saddled with the responsibility of helping Nigeria qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Chelle is a tactically flexible manager who predominantly lines up his teams with the modified 4-3-1-2 formation

The Eric Chelle era has officially kicked off after the Nigerian Football Federation confirmed the appointment of the former Malian international as the new Super Eagles head coach.

The permanent managerial position of the Super Eagles has been vacant since June 2024, when Finidi George resigned from his position after four games in charge.

Eric Chelle gesturing on the timeline during Mali's AFCON 2023 elimination to Ivory Coast. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

NFF technical director Augustine Eguavoen has occupied the position as interim manager since then, guiding the country to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

After the long wait, NFF, in an official social media post last week, confirmed that the former Mali national team head coach will take over and was unveiled in Abuja today.

How Chelle could line Super Eagles up

Nigerians made their displeasure very loud after Chelle was announced, with concerns bordering on his experience level and the fact that the fans wanted something better.

Regardless of what they think of him, the UEFA A-licensed coach is the new coach and will take charge of his first games during the March international break.

The 47-year-old primarily deploys his team in a modified 4-3-3 formation, the 4-3-1-2, with an attacker operating in the hole behind two centre-forwards.

He prefers a four-man defence and a midfield three protecting the defence and linking up with the attackers, with his team focusing on control fluid attacking football.

Chelle is unlikely to make any changes in goal for Nigeria, with Stanley expected to keep his position as number, as he fulfils the criteria of a modern goalkeeper.

Ola Aina is also likely to be the first-choice right-back, with Calvin Bassey possibly pairing another centre-back in the two-man defence, most like captain William Troost-Ekong.

Wilfred Ndidi, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, and Alex Iwobi could be his midfield three, with the last two also being able to fill in the role of the attacker behind the two strikers.

Ademola Lookman could come in handy in several roles. The reigning African Footballer of the Year could be one of the two forwards up top or operate behind the two strikers.

Victor Osimhen is certain to be the main striker, and Chelle’s setup could get the best out of misfiring striker Victor Boniface, with the Bayer Leverkusen star having the advantage of playing alongside another striker.

He utilised his 4-3-1-2 system when his Mali side beat Nigeria 2-0 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo in March 2024 after AFCON 2023.

Chelle meets Augustine Eguavoen

Legit.ng reported that Eric Chelle met Augustine Eguavoen for the first time before his unveiling as the new Super Eagles head coach in Abuja earlier today.

Chelle's unveiling took place at the MKO Abiola Stadium conference room in Abuja, which had top dignitaries and media personalities in attendance.

