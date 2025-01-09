Eric Chelle's appointment as the Super Eagles coach is being contested by officials of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS)

Some members of the students' body trooped to the streets of Abeokuta to protest the rationale behind the appointment

The NFF, on Tuesday night, announced that Chelle, who guided Mali to the quarterfinal of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, is the new Super Eagles coach

Some members of the National Association of Nigerian Students have taken to the streets of Abeokuta to protest the appointment of former Malian international Eric Chelle as the Super Eagles coach.

The executive committee of the NFF, at its meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, announced Chelle as the new coach of the Super Eagles, following the subcommittee’s recommendation.

A number of the students' body were spotted around MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta, challenging the rationale behind Chelle's appointment.

NANS protest Eric Chelle's appointment as the Super Eagles coach. Photo: Issouf Sanogo.

Source: Getty Images

NANS earlier released a statement via Vanguard, describing the employment as an 'aberration', saying the tactician lacks an outstanding pedigree.

The protesting students, who carried their banners, chanted solidarity songs, urging the NFF to reverse the decision.

Their leader told TVC via X:

"We wish to categorically express out displeasure over the appointment of Eric Sekuo Chelle as the new head coach of the Super Eagles.

"This appointment, as announced by the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), is not only unacceptable but also a slap on our nation.

"Consequently, NANS, as the voice of the Nigerian student, is compelled to organise a national protest to demand a reversal of this decision."

Chelle was in charge of the Eagles of Mali, which reached the quarterfinals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

They narrowly missed the semi-finals after failing to hold on to their lead against the hosts before Simon Adingra struck in the 90th minute.

The quarterfinal game proceeded to extra time, and Oumar Diakite struck in the final minute to send the Elephants to the last four. NANS added:

"Let us not forget the underwhelming performance of the Malian national team at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

"What inspired the NFF 's confidence in a coach whose past performance raises more questions than answers."

Eric Chelle to pocket $50,000 monthly

Meanwhile, reports have it that Eric Chelle will earn a lucrative $50,000 monthly as the Super Eagles coach after the NFF confirmed his appointment on Tuesday.

The coach, who was born in Ivory Coast, is set to become one of the highest-paid tacticians on the African continent.

Moses Simon reacts to Chelle's appointment

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles winger Moses Simon seemed pleased with the appointment and became the first player in the team to welcome the new manager.

The appointment received widespread criticism from Nigerian football fans, who had hoped for a better manager after a long wait for a permanent lead.

Simon, who has been in fine form for French club Nantes this season, has been an integral member of the Nigerian national team since his debut in 2015.

