Chelsea has made their stance clear on Victor Osimhen as the race for the Super Eagles forward intensifies

The Blues have been strongly linked with the on-loan Galatasaray forward following his success in Turkey

Osimhen has been on the radar of multiple top clubs in Europe ahead of the January transfer window

Chelsea has decided not to renew its interest in Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen despite Liverpool's increased efforts to sign the forward.

This decision comes despite the West London club's continuous pursuit of attacking reinforcements during the current transfer season as Nicolas Jackson has struggled for consistency all season.

Osimhen's outstanding performances in Turkey have drawn the attention of numerous prominent European clubs including Manchester United, Chelsea, and recently Liverpool.

The Napoli-owned striker has been an important player for Galatasaray, routinely scoring important goals, a total of 13 strikers, and five assists in the ongoing season, per Transfermarkt.

The 26-year-old forward’s dynamic style, physicality, and accurate finishing have helped him become one of the most sought-after players on the market.

Chelsea ends Osimhen pursuit in January

Chelsea has decided to end their pursuit of Osimhen in the January transfer window to focus on alternate targets, indicating a shift in their transfer plan, Football Transfers reports.

The Blues heavily pushed for the signing of the Nigerian superstar in the summer but no agreement with Osimhen could ultimately be reached, forcing the 26-year-old striker to join Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Chelsea were in the mix for Osimhen as the London club pushed for the Premier League title, hoping the Nigerian forward will boost their chances of upstaging Liverpool to the crown.

However, their title hopes seem to have crumbled in recent weeks with star forwards Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer struggling to deliver when it matters most for the Blues.

The Blues are still open to acquiring another striker, especially since Mykhailo Mudryk's interim doping suspension could result in a lengthy sentence, but Osimhen is unlikely to be considered seriously.

Osimhen’s profile attracts Liverpool

While Chelsea is stepping back, Liverpool has made no secret of their admiration for Osimhen. With the Reds reportedly viewing him as a potential replacement for Darwin Nunez.

The Reds appear keen to secure his services as manager Arne Slot is known for his preference for versatile and high-energy players, qualities Osimhen possesses in abundance.

Liverpool’s entry into the race has increased speculation about Osimhen’s future, particularly as the striker has enjoyed a successful spell in Turkey.

His ability to adapt quickly to new leagues and deliver under pressure has made him a prized asset for any team looking to bolster their attack.

Osimhen further infuriates Napoli president

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen has reiterated that he will not trigger a break-up clause which allows him to cut short his loan spell at Galatasaray.

The Super Eagles forward has again affirmed he is ready to see off his season-long loan deal with Galatasaray, and possibly win titles with the Turkish giants at the end of the season.

Osimhen's latest comments will further infuriate Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis, who is already losing his patience with the Nigerian forward.

