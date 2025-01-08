Premier League giants Liverpool are the latest club to signify their interest in signing Victor Osimhen this January

The Super Eagles forward has been enjoying a successful season on loan at Turkish club Galatasaray

Osimhen has been at loggerheads with Napoli after the forward turned down a chance to join Manchester United

Victor Osimhen is the most-wanted footballer in Europe currently as another Premier League giant has entered the race to sign the Super Eagles striker.

Liverpool is the latest club to indicate interest in the on-loan Napoli forward who has rejuvenated his career at Turkish giants Galatasaray after a fallout with parent club Napoli.

Liverpool are the latest club to show interest in signing Victor Osimhen after he rejected joining Manchester United. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Source: Getty Images

According to Transfermarkt, Osimhen has scored 13 goals and created five assists for Galatasaray this season, becoming the club’s highest goalscorer since joining them in September.

The 26-year-old forward has been on the radar of multiple clubs and recently turned down an opportunity to join Manchester United who were keen to sign him this January.

Osimhen declined the offer from the Red Devils after confessing he would prefer to see out his loan spell at Galatasaray and possibly win trophies in his first season with the Turkish club.

Why Liverpool want Osimhen now

Liverpool’s interest in Osimhen has intensified as the Reds’ hierarchy considers him the perfect replacement for inconsistent and under-fire forward Darwin Nunez.

Nunez’s inconsistent performances since his arrival at Anfield have raised questions about his fit in Arne Slot’s tactical setup as the club has had to rely on other forwards like Mohamed Salah to rake in the goals.

By targeting Osimhen, Liverpool aims to add a proven goal-scorer with the versatility to link up with their dynamic attacking trio of Salah, Diogo Jota, and Luis Díaz.

Liverpool, known for their frugal nature, may sell Nunez in the summer in order to return a significant portion of the money they invested in him and the Super Eagles forward might be the ideal reinvestment.

How much will Osimhen be worth?

Any club willing to sign Osimhen this January or in the summer will be expected to pay up to €75 million for the Nigerian forward who is still contracted to Napoli, Football Italia reports.

The Italian club appears to be furious with the Nigerian forward after he turned down an opportunity to join Manchester United as it ruined their chances of making extra profit from his sale.

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis saw this decision as yet another example of Osimhen trying to make his situation difficult for the Italian club.

Why Conte chose Lukaku over Osimhen

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Napoli coach Antonio Conte opted for Romelu Lukaku over Osimhen due to the special relationship the duo shared in the past.

Conte and Lukaku have previously worked together at Inter Milan, winning the scudetto together before their reunion at Napoli for another chance to achieve the same success.

The Belgian forward, signed from Chelsea to fill the void left by the influential Nigerian, has come under fire, with many questioning his ability to live up to Osimhen's legacy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng