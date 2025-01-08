Victor Osimhen has been a successful signing for Galatasaray since he joined the club on a season-long loan

Osimhen joined the club as their sixth signing last summer, with the other players joining on a permanent deal

A Turkish commentator has picked the most successful signing among the six players Okan Buruk recruited

A Turkish football commentator has assessed the six players Galatasaray signed in the transfer window of 2024 and picked the most successful among them, snubbing the most popular among them.

Victor Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan last summer after his relationship with Napoli broke down after failing to secure a permanent move away from Italy.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring his 10th league goal for Galatasaray. Photo by Seskim Photo.

Osimhen was certain to leave Napoli last summer and spent the entire window negotiating with different clubs, but a move failed to materialise.

Napoli's excessive demands botched proposed moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli, which offered €14mil and €30mil salaries, respectively.

Premier League side Chelsea were his last hope of a move, but both parties failed to agree on personal terms until the European window closed.

Galatasaray provided an escape for him after Napoli froze him out of the squad, with the Turkish Super League champions signing him on loan until June 2025.

Turkish pundit snubs Osimhen

Osimhen has taken the Turkish league by storm and has been one of the league's best players since his arrival in September after turning up for Nigeria during the international break.

As noted by Transfermarkt, he has 10 goals, and three assists in 12 league games and a further three goals and two assists in the UEFA Europa League.

Despite this success, Turkish football commentator Ali Ece has snubbed him as the Turkish champion’s most successful signing from the summer of 2025.

“Gabriel Sara is Galatasaray's most successful transfer this season,” he told Vole as quoted by Haber Sari Kirmizi. “Osimhen came on loan. Osimhen, of course, has superstar status, but the most successful transfer is Sara.

“Sara, it was a risky move by Turkish standards. They talked by heart, without watching the man.”

Sara is Galatasaray’s club record signing after Okan Buruk sanctioned an €18 million fee for the player from EFL Championship club Norwich City.

He has contributed to nine goals in all competitions, an impressive number from midfield, paying off the club's faith in him to pay such a fee for a player from the second tier of English football.

Osimhen has the highest goal contributions at the Istanbul club, which has prompted the Lions to consider signing him permanently, even if it means shattering their transfer record.

However, they face competition from top European clubs, including Manchester United, which are ready to trigger his release clause in January, even though the player wants to stay in Turkey till the end of the season.

Ex-Galatasaray star applauds Osimhen's signing

Legit.ng reported that a former Galatasaray star applauded the club for signing Victor Osimhen, describing it as the club's best decision during the transfer window.

Tanju Colak praised the Super Eagles’ forward's ability and claimed that his contribution to the team made him a smart business in the transfer market.

