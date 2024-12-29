Arsenal are proposing a swap deal to AC Milan to sign Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze in January

The Gunners are desperately looking for a cover for injured Bukayo Saka who has been sidelined with an injury

Chukwueze has failed to make a significant impact at AC Milan since his transfer from Villareal last year

Super Eagles star Samuel Chukwueze could be playing in the English Premier League as early as January if Arsenal’s proposal to AC Milan is accepted.

The Gunners are in search of a new left-footed winger following the devastating injury suffered by star player Bukayo Saka and have turned their attention to the Nigerian.

Bukayo Saka has been sidelined for over two months after undergoing a successful surgery on his injured hamstring. Photo by David Price

According to the BBC, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says the England international is likely to be out for "more than two months" after having surgery on his injured hamstring.

Saka has been pivotal for the Gunners this season, scoring a whopping nine goals and providing 13 assists in 24 games in all competitions as the North London club pushes to win a major silverware.

The injury to Saka has caused a bit of panic among Arsenal fans but the board is already making moves to find his replacement when the January transfer window opens.

Arsenal turns attention to Chukwueze

Arsenal are reportedly set to offer AC Milan Polish defender Jakub Kiwior in exchange for Chukwueze when the January transfer window opens as the Gunners push to strengthen their attack, per Soccernet.

The Super Eagles winger is understood to be available for €20 million but the Premier League giants are looking to cut costs and will rather offer the Italian giants one of their top defenders in exchange for the player.

Chukwueze has failed to impress since joining AC Milan from Villareal last summer and the Gunners have been a long-term admirer of the winger.

Saka sends message to Arsenal fans

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Saka has reacted after having a successful surgery following the hamstring injury he suffered which has ruled the winger out for over two months.

The England international has vowed to be back ‘stronger’ in his message to fans who were worried after he was spotted with crutches after Arsenal's 5-1 away win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Saka has been one of Arsenal’s best players since he debuted in 2018 under Unai Emery and continued his impressive performances since Mikel Arteta took over in 2019.

