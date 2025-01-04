Victor Osimhen opened his account for Galatasaray for the year, and it was also the club's first goal of 2025

The Turkish champions continued their unbeaten streak in the Super League with a 2-1 home win over Goztepe

The Super Eagles star has explained the reason behind the two names on his shirt for his goal celebration

Victor has explained his goal celebration after scoring his first goal of 2025 to help Galatasaray secure their first win of the year over Goztepe in the Turkish Super League.

Osimhen opened the scoring in the 10th minute from the penalty spot after Djalma Silva fouled Kaan Ayhan in the box, and the Nigerian dispatched the spot-kick.

Victor Osimhen displays a customised shirt after scoring for Galatasaray against Goztepe. Photo by Seskim Photo.

His effort was undone by his compatriot on the opposing side. Nigerian star Anthony Dennis assisted Romulo in the 27th minute to draw the away team level.

It was a quiet game onwards for the Super Eagles striker, who was substituted in the 87th minute, and former Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi replaced him for the remainder of the game.

Turkish winger Yunus Akgun scored the winning goal in the 61st minute, profiting from an assist from Osimhen's former Napoli teammate Dries Mertens.

Osimhen explains goal celebration

Osimhen brought out a Gala jersey with the inscription “Happy Birthday Toby and Tony” after scoring, leaving fans wondering who are those he dedicated his first goal of 2025 to.

Nigerian billionaire and United Bank of Africa CEO Tony Elumelu disclosed via social media that the forward dedicated the goal to his twin boys.

Elumelu went ahead to confirm that the player promised the gesture when he visited him at his residence in Lagos, Nigeria, during the festive period.

“Throwback to last week when @victorosimhen9 promised the T-Men to dedicate his next goal as their 10th birthday gift—and, as always, he delivered in style,” he wrote on X.

Osimhen shares post on IG

As always, Osimhen took to his Instagram page to post three pictures with no caption after helping the Turkish champions extend their unbeaten start to the season on matchday 17.

As noted by Transfermarkt, it was his 10th league goal of the season, hitting double digits and only two goals behind the league's top scorer, Istanbul Basaksehir’s Krzysztof Piatek.

Cassano rates Martinez above Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Antonio Cassano rated Lautaro Martinez above Osimhen amid some fans on social media claiming that the Nigerian is better than the Argentine.

Former Inter Milan star Cassano knocked back these claims, backing the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner among the top five forwards in world football presently.

Comparing Osimhen to Martinez

Legit.ng compared Osimhen's stats to Martinez's numbers after Cassano claimed that the 2024 Copa America Golden Boot winner is better than the Napoli star.

Osimhen, this season, has been better than the Serie A star, scoring twice the number of goals he has scored. He could have had much more if not for 25 big chances missed.

