Victor Osimhen left Napoli at the start of this season after four years at Estadio Diego Armando Maradona

Osimhen’s relationship broke down with the Neapolitans before he left on loan to Turkish champions Galatasaray

A former Real Madrid star has named Romelu Lukaku’s former teammate who is better than Osimhen

Victor Osimhen has been a subject of comparison and taunts from Napoli quarters since his departure, and a former Real Madrid star has shared his thoughts on the Nigerian.

Osimhen spent four successful seasons at Estadio Diego Armando Maradona, peaking in the 2022/23 season, during which he helped the club win their first Serie A title in 33 years.

Lautaro Martinez helps Victor Osimhen up during a match between Inter Milan and Napoli in 2023. Photo by Filippo Monteforte/AFP.

He was tipped to leave the club immediately after the title-winning season, particularly after the departure of Luciano Spalletti, but he stayed, and his relationship with the club deteriorated.

Things got complicated in the summer after his permanent moves collapsed, and he joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan. He was replaced with Romelu Lukaku even before he left.

Cassano names striker better than Osimhen

Former Italian national team star Antonio Cassano joined the comparison train by comparing Osimhen to Lukaku's former partner at Inter Milan, Lautaro Martinez.

“Some say that Osimhen is ahead of him, never. Lautaro Martinez today is one of the five best strikers in the world, he makes the difference. He is very strong, he can score goals, he can make the team play, phenomenal,” he told Bobo TV via MSN.

The Super Eagles star has drawn comparisons to some of the best strikers in the world, including Erling Haaland and Harry Kane and is currently proving himself at Galatasaray.

Lukaku starred alongside Martinez in the 2020/21 season, helping the Antonio Conte-led Inter Milan win their first Scudetto since the 2009/10 season.

The Belgian joined Chelsea the same summer but returned to Inter on loan after falling out of favour with former Blues manager Thomas Tuchel over his comments.

As noted by Sports Brief, the Londoners reached an agreement for a permanent return to San Siro in 2023, but the former Manchester United striker went incommunicado, leading to the move's collapse.

The 2022 World Cup winner, who had become the club's captain then, expressed his disappointment with his former teammates’ attitude after he later joined AS Roma on loan last season.

"I was disappointed, it’s the truth. I also tried to call him in those days of chaos, but he never answered me, the same he did with my other companions,” he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“After so many years together, after so many things lived together, I was disappointed. Thankfully, it’s his choice. I wish him the best. But I didn’t expect this attitude,”

Conte speaks on Osimhen's future

Legit.ng reported that Conte spoke on Osimhen's future after rumours emerged that Napoli are ready to make a swap deal with Manchester United for Marcus Rashford.

The England international winger has fallen out of favour with new boss Ruben Amorim and could be on his way out of the club as early as the January transfer window.

