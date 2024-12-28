Former Chelsea star, Romelu Lukaku, has continued to struggle to hit his stride since his transfer to Napoli

The Belgian attacker, who was brought in to replace Victor Osimhen, has failed to live up to expectations

A former Serie A goalkeeper has sent a subtle warning to the former Chelsea star amid his poor run of form

Romelu Lukaku has struggled to find his form at Napoli, despite an encouraging start that hinted at a promising partnership with the Italian club.

The 31-year-old, brought in to replace Victor Osimhen, initially appeared to hit the ground running, contributing eight goal involvements in his first six appearances.

However, his form has since taken a downturn, with just three goal involvements in his last 10 matches.

This dry spell has been made even more glaring by the stark contrast between Lukaku's performance and that of the Nigerian forward he was meant to replace.

According to Fotmob data, Osimhen has amassed 16 goal involvements in 15 appearances for his current club, Galatasaray.

Another concerning aspect of Lukaku's poor run is his overall underwhelming performances, which have come under intense scrutiny. Even coach, Antonio Conte, has found it difficult to defend his striker.

Ahead of their Serie A fixture against Venezia, former Italy goalkeeper, Emiliano Viviano, has sent a subtle message to Lukaku, urging him to improve his form.

Ex-Italy goalkeeper sends message to Lukaku

Speaking in an interview captured by ilvaporreto.com, the 39-year-old emphasised that Lukaku must focus on reversing his poor form, as his decline could lead to a disastrous season for Napoli.

The former Arsenal goalkeeper also pointed out that the striker arrived at the Neapolitan club with high expectations and must not allow his performances to slip.

Viviano concluded by noting that Lukaku will continue to face intense scrutiny, especially given Napoli's ambitions to compete for the Serie A title. He stressed that Lukaku must find a way to improve his performances for the club.

Despite another underwhelming display against Genoa, Lukaku has the opportunity to end 2024 on a positive note with a crucial fixture against Venezia.

Viviano hails Nigeria star has best forward

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Viviano has identified a Nigerian forward as the best of the year 2024.

The former Italy shot-stopper named Ademola Lookman as the best striker through the calendar year. Viviano also highlighted that Lookman’s brilliance is not solely down to team tactics, but to the forward’s overall talent.

