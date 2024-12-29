Romelu Lukaku faced heavy criticism from Nigerians after missing a penalty kick for Napoli against Venezia

The Belgian forward failed to give Napoli an early lead after his penalty was easily saved in the first half

Lukaku has come under fire from Nigerians this season after replacing Victor Osimhen in the Napoli squad this season

Romelu Lukaku found himself at the centre of criticism from Italian and Nigerian football fans after missing a crucial penalty during Napoli's 1-0 victory against Venezia on Sunday night.

Antonio Conte’s men could have gotten into half-time with the lead but the Belgian forward’s effort from the penalty spot was well saved by goalkeeper Filip Stankovic in the 37th minute.

Romelu Lukaku failed to add to his five goals this season after missing a penalty kick for Napoli in their 1-0 victory against Venezia. Photo by Francesco Pecoraro

Source: Getty Images

According to One Football, Lukaku’s penalty miss against Venezia was only the striker’s second in 15 attempts in Serie A and sixth overall in his playing career.

The former Inter Milan and Roma forward had only failed to score six times with penalties in his club career, once for Manchester United, twice at Everton, once at West Bromwich Albion, and the first for RSC Anderlecht in July 2011.

However, Napoli maintained their unbeaten home record against Venezia with a late 1-0 victory, courtesy of a goal from Raspadori in the 79th minute.

How Nigerians reacted to Lukaku’s penalty miss

Nigerian football fans have responded to Lukaku's missed penalty, with many expressing irritation and anger at the Belgian forward.

Lukaku has been on the end of backlash from some Nigerians for replacing Victor Osimhen at Napoli this summer after the Super Eagles striker had fallen out with the club’s hierarchy.

@247BetPro tweeted:

“Lukaku is a very selfish player You missed penalty... you got the chance to pass the ball to Di Lorenzo knowing fully well you can't shoot well from the angle you were.. but the yeye man out of his own selfishness gifted the ball to Venezia defender. This guy is something else”

@Only1Versace also blasted the Belgian forward for his penalty miss:

“Lukaku is better than Osimhen ,man can’t even convert a penalty”

@Chypee3 also tweeted:

“Lukaku missed a penalty today. I didn't see a video trolling him on Napoli page. Osimhen really suffer for this people hand”

@paul_sparsh had this to say:

“Lukaku missed 3 sitters including that last gasp shot from 4 yards. He literally cost Inter the UCL final just like he got Belgium knocked out of the World Cup with his open goal misses.”

Bonucci differentiates Osimhen and Lukaku

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci weighed in on the social media argument over which player is better between Osimhen and Lukaku.

Bonucci, who spent the majority of his career in the Italian Serie A and faced both strikers, highlighted why the Nigerian is more dangerous than the Belgian.

