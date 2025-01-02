The Super Eagles have been dealt a huge blow heading into the new year following the injury to one of its star players

Winger Samuel Chukwueze suffered a hamstring injury while in action for Italian giants AC Milan versus AS Roma

The 25-year-old forward is set to miss as many as six games for AC Milan after the results of his examination were released

The new year has not started great for the Super Eagles as one of its star players has been sidelined for several weeks after picking up an injury.

After suffering an injury last weekend, AC Milan and Nigerian winger Samuel Chukwueze will be sidelined for around a month after picking up a hamstring injury against AS Roma.

Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze has been ruled out for several weeks after suffering a devastating hamstring injury. Photo by Luca Amedeo Bizzarri

Source: Getty Images

The 25-year-old forward, who was having a fantastic game during AC Milan’s 1-1 draw against Roma, limped off the field in the 62nd minute after falling to the floor clutching his hamstring.

The Super Eagles had undergone an MRI scan a few days later where it was confirmed he would be sidelined for several weeks (at least one month) after noticing a lesion of the left femoral biceps.

Chukwueze has had a topsy-turvy campaign for the Rossonieri this season, scoring just three goals in 22 appearances for the Italian giants in all competitions, Transfermarkt reports.

How many games will Chukwueze miss?

Chukwueze’s injury is a massive setback to the Nigerian winger who is only gradually finding his back to the starting eleven of the Italian giants after starting the season as back-up to Christian Pulisic.

The 25-year-old winger is set to miss a handful of games after it was confirmed he will most likely miss the whole of January due to his latest injury setback.

According to Punch, Chukwueze was not listed in AC Milan’s squad that travelled for the Supercoppa Italiana in Saudi Arabia after the confirmation of the length of his injury.

The pacy winger has been predicted to miss close to seven games as he recuperates from his hamstring injury which will keep him out for the entire January.

He is set to miss clashes against Juventus in the Supercoppa semi-final, the final (if AC Milan qualifies), Cagliari at home, Como away, Juventus away, Girona at home, Parma at home and Dinamo Zagreb away.

Chukwueze is expected to return in the first week of February and will likely make AC Milan’s squad for the Milan derby on February 2 against Inter Milan.

Top 5 transfers to expect by Nigerian players

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that several Nigerian players could make potential big moves in the January transfer window including AC Milan’s winger Chukwueze.

The 25-year-old winger has been on the radar of some top European clubs with Arsenal the latest to get linked to the pacy winger after their injury problems.

The Gunners will be without star player Bukayo Saka for two months after he also suffered a hamstring injury and Arsenal has reportedly identified Chukwueze as his perfect replacement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng