Arsenal will no longer pursue their interest in Victor Osimhen when the January transfer window opens

The Gunners are in search of a new striker and have previously been linked with an interest in the Galatasaray frontman

Osimhen has been in remarkable form since joining the Istanbul giants last summer on loan from Napoli

Arsenal has finally given up on their quest to sign Victor Osimhen and would rather focus on bringing in an affordable striker in the January transfer window.

The Gunners have been one of the admirers of the Nigerian international who is also reportedly wanted by Chelsea, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain.

Arsenal has reportedly dropped their interest in Victor Osimhen ahead of the January transfer window and will focus on other targets. Photo by Anadolu

Osimhen has made an instant impact since joining Galatasaray on loan from Napoli, becoming the club’s top scorer despite only spending a few months with the Istanbul giants.

According to Transfermarkt, the 26-year-old forward has scored 12 goals and created five assists in only 15 appearances for Galatasaray, a form that has put the forward on the radar of some European clubs ahead of the winter transfer window.

However, the complications in Osimhen’s current contract with Napoli have put off the Gunners who will now turn their attention to Germany in their search for a new striker.

Arsenal turns attention to Benjamin Sesko

With the Osimhen option out of the way, Arsenal are reportedly targeting RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko as their main transfer target ahead of the winter window, per Caught Offside.

Sesko is one of Europe's most promising strikers and has been on Arsenal's radar for some time, as the North London club strives to improve its squad in all areas.

Following the struggles of Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus in attack this season, Mikel Arteta is prepared to spend big money to bring in another world-class striker to boost the Gunners' attack.

Sesko will reportedly cost Arsenal around €70million as RB Leipzig will accept nothing less for the prolific forward who is eager to earn a big-money move to one of Europe’s top clubs.

How has Sesko fared this season?

Sesko has been a valuable asset to RB Leipzig this season and in the past with his goal contributions for the German club in all competitions.

The Slovenian forward has netted 11 goals and created three assists in 23 games per Transfermarkt, proving why he is one of the most-wanted marksmen in European football presently.

Havertz’s 12 goals and three assists combined with Jesus’ six goals and two assists is deemed not good enough for a title-challenging team thereby forcing Arsenal to look for an additional striker.

EPL club hold talks with Osimhen

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Manchester United has shown seriousness in their pursuit of Osimhen and has kickstarted talks with the player’s representatives ahead of a possible transfer.

The Red Devils are desperate to sign a marquee striker in the January transfer window following a disappointing first half of the season in which their current strikers have failed to deliver.

Osimhen is top on the radar for new Man United coach Reuben Amorim as he plans to rebuild the squad with quality strikers.

