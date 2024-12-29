Sinan Engin has warned Galatasaray of the impending repercussions of allowing Victor Osimhen to leave in January

The Nigerian forward has been linked with numerous top European clubs ahead of the winter transfer window

Osimhen has been one of Galatasaray’s standout players this season despite only joining the club in September

Galatasaray has been warned of the dangers of letting Victor Osimhen leave the club in the January window after being linked with several top clubs in the past weeks.

The 25-year-old forward joined the Turkish giants from Napoli on loan in September after falling out with the Italian club and ostracised from the first-team squad last summer.

Osimhen has quickly established himself as a fan-favourite in Turkey, becoming one of the standout players in Okan Buruk’s team with his performances despite only being in the squad for a few months.

According to Transfermarkt, the Nigerian forward has scored 12 goals and created five assists in just 15 appearances for Galatasaray this season, becoming the club’s top scorer.

Osimhen’s impressive performances have ignited interest from several top clubs including Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, and Chelsea who are reportedly considering placing a bid for the striker in the January transfer window.

Galatasaray warned not to release Osimhen

Ex-Besiktas midfielder Sinan Engin has warned Galatasaray that selling Osimhen in the January transfer window could derail their chances of winning the Turkish Super Lig this season, per Complete Sports.

Osimhen’s goals have propelled the Turkish giants to the top of the league table and Engin believes the team will struggle for goals if they allow the Nigerian forward to leave in January.

“If Osimhen leaves Galatasaray in January, the balance in the Championship race may be disrupted,” Engin said, per Galatasaray Gazetesi.

According to Livescore, Galatasaray has garnered 44 points from 16 games played in the Super Lig this season, eight points clear of second place Fenerbahce who have 36 points from the same number of matches played.

Galatasaray coach drops hint on Osimhen’s future

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk has stated it will be almost impossible for Manchester United to sign Osimhen in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils are desperate to bring in a marquee centre-forward this winter as they get ready to offload Marcus Rashford who has fallen out with the club’s hierarchy.

Osimhen has been identified as Reuben Amorim’s first choice ahead of the January transfer window but Buruk insists Galatasaray has an agreement with Napoli to keep the Nigerian at the club until the end of the season.

