Manchester United have been strongly linked with Victor Osimhen ahead of the January transfer window

The Nigerian forward has attracted numerous interests with his remarkable form for Galatasaray this season

Osimhen has scored 12 goals and created five assists in all competitions for the Turkish giants since joining on loan

Victor Osimhen is one of the most sought-after forwards in football with top European clubs in a tussle to sign the Nigerian striker in the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old forward has been in remarkable form since joining Galatasaray on loan from Napoli in September after falling out with the hierarchy at the Italian club.

According to Transfermarkt, Osimhen has netted 12 goals and contributed five assists in 15 matches across all competitions for the Turkish giants, prompting a major interest in him by many top teams.

Man United make contact with Osimhen

Man United are already ‘in contact’ with Osimhen’s representative and that there will be ‘no trouble’ in reaching an agreement on personal terms with the Galatasaray player, Sky Sports Sweden reports.

The Red Devils are working hard to beat rivals Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain to the signature of the Nigerian forward who could cut short his loan spell in Turkey if the right deal comes along.

Man United are hoping the sale of Marcus Rashford could open the door for Osimhen to arrive at Old Trafford after the England international admitted he wants to leave the club as early as the winter transfer window.

Galatasaray coach ends Man United Osimhen links

Meanwhile, Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk has admitted Manchester United cannot sign Osimhen in the January transfer window because of the commitment the player has made to the Turkish giants.

Buruk claims the Nigerian striker has promised to finish his loan spell with the Turkish club and stay till the end of the season, denting any hopes of Man United signing him in the winter window.

“Galatasaray Coach Okan Buruk: Victor Osimhen told us clearly that he is happy here and will finish the season at Galatasaray.” Translated from Turkish from Google.

Man United dealt double blow

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Manchester United's 2-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers delivered a double blow to them ahead of their final Premier League match against Newcastle in 2024.

The Red Devils will be without Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte for the crucial game following their suspensions in the defeat to Wolves.

Fernandes received a red card for a second bookable offence while Ugarte picked up his fifth yellow card of the season for delaying a restart during a freekick.

