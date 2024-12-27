Victor Osimhen: Fabrizio Romano Issues Update on Galatasaray Star’s Future Amid Man Utd Links
- Manchester United have reportedly expressed a concrete interest in signing Victor Osimhen permanently in January
- Osimhen has impressed since joining Galatasaray on a season-long loan after failing to secure moves in the summer
- Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest update on the player’s future amid rumoured links
Fabrizio Romano has issued the latest update on Victor Osimhen's future amid reported transfer links to Manchester United ahead of the January transfer window.
Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan last summer and has impressed, prompting the Turkish champions and other European clubs to want him permanently.
According to Sky Sports, United have reportedly decided to pursue a deal for the Napoli star with Marcus Rashford’s future uncertain after the arrival of Ruben Amorim.
Fabrizio's update on Osimhen's future
United are not the only club linked to Osimhen in January; other top European clubs have expressed interest ahead of the winter transfer window.
In his latest briefing for Give Me Sports, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the player's future, claiming a transfer will be difficult in January.
“I'm not aware of concrete talks taking place, despite links with Man United,” he said.
“The situation remains quiet at the moment; the only way to change it is triggering the clause into his Napoli contract (he's on loan at Galatasaray) and also reaching an agreement on salary close to €11m net per season. Not an easy one.”
His salary will not be a problem for United if the player gives the green light, even though that's unlikely to happen after deciding he will see out his loan spell in Turkey.
Italian Serie A giants Juventus are also interested, with director Cristian Guintoli determined to reunite with the player he signed for Napoli over four years ago.
Napoli have taken a financial stance in the ongoing saga and will sanction any deal so far, their demands are met, which is his full €75 million release clause.
Buruk shuts down Osimhen rumours
Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk shut down transfer rumours surrounding Osimhen, especially the tabloids involving the Turkish champions’ interest.
The manager claimed the player needs to focus and that the rumours shouldn't confuse him, with a decision expected close to the end of the season.
Source: Legit.ng
