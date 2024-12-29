Kanu Nwankwo’s Enyimba Sack Manager After Poor Run of Results, Appoint New Coach

Enyimba have fired head coach Yemi Olanrewaju, having gone winless in any of their last nine matches

The club announced that it had parted ways with the tactician who was appointed after Finidi George resigned

Enyimba also announced the return of coach Stanley Eguma, who has been tasked to return them to winning ways

Nigeria Professional Football League club Enyimba have parted ways with head coach Yemi Olnrewaju.

The club confirmed in a statement that the 32-year-old tactician has left the club following poor results in recent performances.

Since their 2-1 win over Ikorodu City on October 27, the Peoples Elephants failed to win any of their nine matches across all competitions.

Enyimba confirm the sacking of head coach Yemi Olanrewaju. Photo: Olanrewaju Yemi Daniel.

Source: Facebook

They lost two of their three matches at the CAF Confederations Cup and are currently 11th in the NPFL with 23 points after 15 matches.

An official statement on X said:

"Enyimba FC can confirm that it has parted ways with head coach Yemi Olarenwaju.

"The club thanks Coach Olarenwaju for his services and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

Enyimba appoint Stanley Eguma

Meanwhile, Enyimba quickly announced the appointment of two-time NPFL title-winning coach Stanley Eguma as his replacement.

Coach Stanley Eguma returns to the Aba-based outfit, and the former Rivers United manager is tasked with returning the club to winning ways.

And fans have continued to react to the sacking of Yemi Olanrewaju, with many calling out the club chairman, Kanu Nwankwo.

@Cs_Rockefeller said:

"Saw this coming. I feel coach Yemi has been sacrificed for the board's ineptitude.

"Players transfers have been poor and shoddy. Facilities haven't improved. Always very easy to point the blame at the coach when things aren't working."

@lemmiefarsahsee added:

"The club needs to do their part as well. Selling players recklessly and expecting miracles from coaches is not realistic."

@obiora624 wrote:

"Not surprised any way, but the our clubs in naija are selling and transferring players at every end of the season is not proper how can you sell almost all the players that played for a season and get another set of players for another new season and expect results it's not done."

NFF in search of new Super Eagles coach

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Football Federation has continued to search for a permanent coach for the Super Eagles.

It was gathered that the federation will appoint the new tactician on a short-term basis.

Should the manager deliver, the football house will then consider a contract extension for the gaffer.

