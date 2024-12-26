The Nigerian Football Federation could be set for another massive blow in their pursuit of a dual-national player

NFF have been on the case of many players in recent times and got many to switch, including Ademola Lookman

A player who is eligible for Nigeria and Germany has indicated his desire to play for the Europeans if called up

The Nigerian Football Federation have been dealt a massive blow in their pursuit of a foreign-born player as he edges closer to committing his future to his European country.

NFF have made efforts in recent years to get players of dual nationalities to switch their international allegiance and like every endeavour, they succeeded with some and failed with others.

Nnamdi Collins in action for Eintracht Frankfurt against Olympique Lyonnais in the UEFA Europa League. Photo by Hugo Pfeiffer.

Source: Getty Images

The reigning African Footballer of the Year, Ademola Lookman, Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong, and Alex Iwobi, among others, have switched.

In an interview with Sporty TV, the Atalanta forward admitted that switching his international allegiance to play for Nigeria helped his career progress upwards.

Collins edges towards Germany

Nnamdi Collins, eligible to play for Germany and Nigeria, has expressed his desire to represent the Europeans if the opportunity arrives.

“It would be a lie if I said otherwise because the dream of playing for the national team really drives me,” he told Sky Germany. “If one day I had the opportunity to help the national team on the big stage, who wouldn't be happy? As a child, I always dreamed about it and it was always one of my goals back then.”

Germany national team head coach Julian Nagelsmann reportedly has an eye on him, and he claims he is unaware and focused on improving himself and being ready for his chance.

“I want to be in the momentum first and give it my all and win games, and then we'll see what the future brings… All in all, the national team is, of course, a wish and dream of mine,” he added.

Collins would have been a dream poach for the Super Eagles with the national team’s centre-backs aged and approaching the end of their international careers.

Julian Nagelsmann eye Collins

Legit.ng reported that Collins is on Nagelsmann’s radar for a German national team call-up after his impressive performances for Eintracht Frankfurt this season.

Collins was promoted to Frankfurt's first team and had stepped up massively, earning a debut in Europe in the UEFA Europa League against Olympique Lyonnais.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng