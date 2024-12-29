Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen have been advised to make big money transfers in the January transfer window

Both Super Eagles stars are currently on the shopping list of most top European clubs ahead of the winter transfer window

Lookman and Osimhen have been in exceptional form for Atalanta and Galatasaray respectively this season

Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen are two of the most-wanted players heading into the winter transfer window following their exceptional form in the ongoing 2024/25 season.

Lookman, recently crowned 2024 CAF Player of the Year, has been pivotal for Gian Piero Gasperini’s team as they continue their push for their first-ever Serie A title this season.

Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen have been told to leave their present clubs for bigger teams in the January transfer window. Photo by Issouf Sanogo

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian forward has scored 12 goals and created five assists in all competitions for Atalanta this season, making him one of the Italian club’s top scorer this campaign, per Transfermarkt.

On the other hand, Osimhen has also been in remarkable form for Galatasaray despite only joining the Turkish giants on loan from Napoli in September, making 17 goal contributions in just 15 appearances.

Both superstars have been widely linked with a big-money move to the English Premier League when the January transfer window opens and Nigeria ex-international Taye Taiwo has them to make that big transfer.

Osimhen advised to join a bigger club

Taiwo believes Lookman and Osimhen should be playing for the biggest clubs in the world and says the January transfer window presents the best opportunity for both superstars to move.

“Victor is back to his best and is ready to return to the big leagues. Several teams are looking to strengthen their attack, and he should be at the top of their list. Right now, the market is more favourable than in the summer, and Napoli are willing to sell.

“If Manchester United, Chelsea, or Arsenal approach him, he should seize the opportunity.”

Taiwo tells Lookman to dump Atalanta

The ex-Nigeria defender also wants newly crowned CAF Player of the Year Lookman to leave Atalanta in January although he acknowledges it will be a difficult deal for the player, Complete Sports reports.

“The situation is delicate for Lookman and Atalanta, as the club are in a good position to win Serie A.

“They will surely not want to part ways with their best player. However, if you think in terms of financial benefits, the timing is perfect. He is one of the most high-profile players in Europe, and many clubs would do anything to sign him.”

Chelsea, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have been rumoured to be interested in Osimhen while Arsenal and the Red Devils are also reportedly interested in Lookman ahead of the January transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano issues Osimhen update

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano has issued the latest update on Osimhen's future ahead of the January transfer window.

The veteran Italian journalist claims the Red Devils are yet to make contact with Osimhen as widely reported in the media despite the club’s interest in the Nigerian forward.

Source: Legit.ng