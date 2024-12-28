Both Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman have been among Europe's finest forwards since the start of the season

The Nigerian duo has consistently been linked with potential transfers away from their respective clubs

A former Super Eagles defender has detailed reasons why the marquee duo should consider a transfer from their clubs in January

Former Super Eagles of Nigeria defender, Taye Taiwo, has urged both Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman to consider a transfer away from their respective clubs in the January transfer window.

The marquee duo, who have continued to light up the scenes with their respective clubs since the start of the season, are among Europe's most in-demand attackers ahead of the winter transfer window.

Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman during the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final football match between Nigeria and South Africa. Image: Issouf Sanogo.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen, who recently completed a loan transfer to Galatasaray, has continued to eclipse several records in the Turkish Super Lig, while Lookman, who has shown no signs of slowing down, is on course for what could be the most prolific season of his career with Atalanta.

However, amid the duo's staggering form, Taiwo has detailed reasons why he would prefer the Nigerian attackers to consider a transfer to other clubs in the winter window.

Taye Taiwo speaks on Osimhen and Lookman

In a recent interview highlighted by Foot Africa, the former Nigeria defender expressed his desire to see Osimhen and Lookman secure moves to even bigger European clubs.

The former AC Milan star emphasised that both players should capitalise on their outstanding form to take their careers to the next level.

Speaking on Osimhen, Taiwo stated:

“Victor is back to his best and is ready to return to the big leagues.

“Several teams are looking to strengthen their attack, and he should be at the top of their list. Right now, the market is more favourable than it was in the summer, and Napoli are willing to sell.

“If Manchester United, Chelsea, or Arsenal approach him, he should seize the opportunity.”

For Lookman, he stated that although the 27-year-old is in a good position with Atalanta, he would be delighted to see him complete a transfer that would bring him even greater financial rewards.

“The situation is delicate for Lookman and Atalanta, as the club is in a strong position to win Serie A,” Taiwo said. “They will surely not want to part ways with their best player.

“However, if you consider the financial benefits, the timing is perfect. He is one of the most high-profile players in Europe, and many clubs would do anything to sign him.”

Both Lookman and his compatriot have continued to deliver a string of impressive performances since the start of the season.

The duo, who were recognised among the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Best XI at the recent CAF Awards—where Lookman claimed individual the Men's POTY—have been involved in 32 goals between them since the beginning of the current season, according to data from Fotmob.

It must be noted that there has been evident transfer interest in both forwards, particularly from the English Premier League.

However, whether either of the Nigerian strikers would be willing to move in the winter transfer window remains a tricky situation, with only a few able to provide a definitive answer.

Osimhen tips Nigeria forward for greatness

