Liverpool showed off their champions potential with a comeback 3-1 victory over Leicester City on Boxing Day

The win helped the Reds move seven points clear of Chelsea on the table despite having a game at hand

A former Manchester United head coach has rated the chances of Arne Slot's aide lifting the title in May

A former Manchester United manager has rated Liverpool's chances of winning the Premier League title after their comeback victory over Leicester City last night.

Liverpool went behind thanks to Jordan Ayew’s sixth-minute goal before Cody Gakpo equalised late into the first half to go into the halftime levelled and boost their comeback chances.

Liverpool players celebrate after Mohamed Salah scored the third goal against Leicester City. Photo by Peter Byrne.

Curtis Jones scored early in the second half before the rave of the moment; Mohamed Salah scored the third goal to complete the comeback and secure all three points.

As noted by Premier League on X, the win helped Liverpool move seven points clear of Chelsea in second place despite having a game at hand after Enzo Maresca lost at home to Fulham.

Van Nistelrooy assesses Liverpool's chances

Leicester City manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, speaking to Amazon Prime after his team’s loss, analysed the chances of his former club, Manchester United’s rivals, going all the way.

“You never know in the Premier League and many things have happened before,” he said. “But looking at this team and how stable they are and the depth of their squad they have a great chance.”

Van Nistelrooy was in charge at Manchester United after Erik ten Hag was sacked and before Ruben Amorim was hired. He is a legend of the Red Devils and former Premier League winner.

Arne Slot could win the title in his first season in England, a feat that took his predecessor, Jürgen Klopp, five years to achieve, becoming the first since Antonio Conte in 2017.

“Liverpool's lead on Christmas Day does not guarantee them going all the way and van Nistelrooy knows what he is saying. Two teams recently have led on Christmas Day and failed to win the title, Liverpool being one of them,” Johnson Opeisa told Legit.ng.

“History could repeat itself like it happened for Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal in the 2022/23 season. However, with the fightback spirit Liverpool have shown and usual nemesis Manchester City being out of form, it's hard to see them lose it from here.”

