Arsenal have finished as runners-up behind champions Manchester City in the title race in the last two seasons

Manchester City are not at their best this season, and it's unlikely that the Gunners will capitalise on the slip

Nottingham Forest defender Ola Aina has advised Mikel Arteta on what he needs so Arsenal will win the title

Nottingham Forest defender Ola Aina has advised Mikel Arteta on what to do to change Arsenal’s status from title contenders to Premier League title winners.

Arsenal have finished second on the Premier League table, behind champions Manchester City in the last two seasons and are one of the challengers again this season.

Ola Aina in action for Nottingham Forest during their 3-0 loss to Arsenal. Photo by David Price.

Source: Getty Images

Champions City are not at their usual best this season, and Arsenal are third, behind Liverpool and Chelsea, who occupy the first and second positions, respectively.

Ola Aina advises Mikel Arteta

Arteta has been in charge at the Emirates Stadium for five years and has only the 2020 FA Cup, which he won controversially against Chelsea, as his major trophy.

He has yet to capture the Premier League title, which has eluded Arsenal since they won it unbeaten in the 2003/04 season. Aina has pointed out what he must do to cross the final hurdle.

“They’ve second for two seasons now. I think they need depth. Squad depth. They’re competing in several competitions, and you need players for that,” he said on Filthy Fellas Podcast.

The Super Eagles defender’s comments are accurate, and the Gunners have faltered close to the end of the season when fatigue or injuries set in for their key players.

Injuries to Thomas Partey and William Saliba have cost the team recently. This season, Martin Odegaard has spent time on the sidelines, which has resulted in a difficult time for the team.

As noted by BBC Sports, Bukayo Saka is set for “weeks” on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury in that 5-1 win over Crystal Palace, compiling the worries of Arteta.

Aina names PL’s best player

Legit.ng reported that Ola Aina named Bukayo Saka as the Premier League’s best player, fuelling the ongoing social media debate on who the face of the league is.

Aina claimed Saka has been doing it every season, a statement most fans won't agree with because of Arsenal’s lack of trophies despite their supposed great performances.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng