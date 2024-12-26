Manchester City continued their lacklustre form with a 1-1 draw against Everton at the Etihad Stadium

Erling Haaland missed a crucial penalty early in the second half that could have won the game for City

The image of Jordan Pickford’s water bottle has emerged on social media, showing he did his homework

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford did his homework on Manchester City’s possible penalty takers, and it came in handy during their early kickoff match.

Manchester City continued their abysmal form with a 1-1 draw against Everton at the Etihad Stadium, further compounding the woes of Pep Guardiola's team.

Jordan Pickford saved Erling Haaland's penalty during Manchester City's 1-1 draw against Everton. Photo by Martin Rickett.

Source: Getty Images

Captain Bernardo Silva put the hosts ahead in the 14th minute, and it looked like it would be a good day, but Iliman Ndiaye drew the visitors' level in the 36th minute.

Pickford’s water bottle photo emerges

Haaland had the opportunity to put City ahead in the 53rd minute but missed his penalty after Savinho won a penalty after Vitaliy Mykolenko fouled him.

Pickford dived the right way and parried the Norwegian striker’s attempt. He scored from the rebound, but that goal was deservedly ruled out for an offside.

As seen in a photo recirculated on social media by EuroFoot, Pickford had the penalty data for four City players on his water bottle — Phil Foden, Jeremy Doku, Jack Grealish and Mateo Kovacic.

The England international goalkeeper is not a stranger to having intel on penalty takers on his bottle. As noted by Sport Bible, he did the same during Euro 2024 against Switzerland.

He had the data for all Swiss players, and the intel worked, diving to his left to save City and Switzerland defender Manuel Akanji’s penalty and help England progress.

The draw means that the champions have won one game in their last 13 matches, and Haaland has three goals in that period.

Ola Aina advises Mikel Arteta

Legit.ng reported that Ola Aina advised Mikel Arteta on what to do to help Arsenal win the Premier League title after finishing second behind Manchester City twice.

Arteta was former Guardiola's assistant at City, helping the Citizens win three league titles before jumping ship and taking up a permanent role at the Emirates Stadium.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng