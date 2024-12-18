The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) have achieved success in the pursuit of dual international players

Ademola Lookman, who was crowned the 2024 African Best last night, was one of the most recent examples

However, they are set to be hit with a major setback in the pursuit of a defender also eligible for Germany

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) could be hit with a major setback in the pursuit of a central defender who is also eligible for Germany and the Republic of Ireland.

NFF have been in pursuit of footballers with dual or multiple nationalities, particularly at their youth age, before they make senior international debuts for their other countries.

Nnamdi Collins competes for the ball against Alexandre Lacazette during Lyon vs Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Europa League. Photo by Hugo Pfeiffer.

Source: Getty Images

The federation achieved success with a few, while they did not with some others until the later years when their European countries were not forthcoming.

Ademola Lookman is one of the success stories, and his crowning as the 2024 African Footballer of the Year in Morocco on Monday, as noted by CAF Online, sets an example for others.

Germany could beat Nigeria to Collins

Eintracht Frankfurt defender Nnamdi Collins is under the watch of the NFF as they aim to convince him to switch his international allegiance and represent the Super Eagles.

According to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenburg, Die Mannschaft head coach Julian Nagelsmann is keeping an eye on Collins for a possible call-up in March 2025.

He was born in Dusseldorf and is also eligible to represent the Republic of Ireland. He has represented Germany at all youth levels from U15 through U21.

As noted by Soccernet, this will deal a massive blow to the Super Eagles, hoping to replace their ageing centre-backs, including captain William Troost-Ekong and Semi Ajayi.

The NFF lost Brentford striker Kevin Schade in a similar manner. He has made four appearances for the 2014 FIFA World Cup winner, ruling him out of any future with Nigeria.

Akpoguma laments Super Eagles' snub

Legit.ng reported that Kevin Akpoguma lamented Super Eagles snub after not making an appearance for over a year after dumping Germany to play for the three-time African champions.

Akpoguma captained Germany at U20 level and rejected advances from the NFF before eventually succumbing in 2020, making his debut against Algeria in September 2020.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng