Victor Osimhen delivered his promise to Victor Boniface after telling him he would see him soon on his birthday

Boniface celebrated his 24th birthday on December 23, and the Galatasaray forward was one of the first well-wishers

The two superstars linked up in Lagos to celebrate, and Osimhen was spotted sharing bundles of cash at the party

Victor Osimhen is in the mood to spend money this festive season after he was spotted sharing bundles of cash during a party to celebrate Victor Boniface’s 24th birthday.

Boniface turned 24 on December 24 and jetted out to Lagos, Nigeria, to party, taking advantage of the German Bundesliga mid-season break to return to his home country.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring his last goal for Galatasaray in 2024.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen wished Boniface on Instagram, and in his message, he said he would see him soon. Both superstars united at a Lagos nightclub to celebrate the big day.

Osimhen shares cash at Boniface's party

As seen in a video shared on Instagram, Osimhen was seen handing out bundles of cash as he and Boniface vibed to Afrobeats star Phyno’s hit song Fada Fada.

The party had other Nigerian sports and social media influencers in attendance, enjoying the luxurious life afforded to them by the Europe-based footballers.

Osimhen and Boniface will be on break over the festive periods, with the Turkish Super League will resume on January 5 and the Bundesliga will resume on January 10.

The former Lille star could have his hands full this January after The Boot Room reported that Napoli have approved his permanent departure in the winter window.

Many clubs are interested in signing him after impressing on loan at Galatasaray, including Premier League sides Manchester United and Aston Villa.

However, none of the deals will go ahead unless the player who has promised Galatasaray he will stay till the end of the season gives his approval.

Osimhen buys Lamborghini Urus SE

Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen bought a Lamborghini Urus SE to celebrate Christmas, and he continues to splash the cash during this festive season.

A Nigerian auto dealer shared the video online that they have sold the luxury car worth at least ₦400 million to the Super Eagles and Galatasaray forward.

Source: Legit.ng