Ademola Lookman ensured Atalanta ended the 2024 calendar year atop the Italian Serie A league table

The Nigerian forward again found the back of the net in a hard-fought victory against Roberto D'Aversa's Empoli side

The win for Atalanta saw them achieve an unprecedented club record in its over 100-year storied history

Ademola Lookman continued his sensational form with another stunning goal in Atalanta's Serie A fixture against Empoli.

The Nigerian forward, who was recently named the 2024 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Men’s Player of the Year, dazzled once again with a brilliant strike.

Ademola Lookman celebrates during the Serie A match between Atalanta and Empoli at Gewiss Stadium on December 22, 2024. Photo by Image Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

Having previously shared his award with the fans in Bergamo ahead of the match, Lookman delivered when it mattered most, scoring in the first minute of first-half stoppage time to give Atalanta the lead.

While Empoli fought back with an equaliser in the second half, Charles De Ketelaere’s 86th-minute strike sealed the win for Gian Piero Gasperini's side.

The victory not only ensured that Atalanta would head into the festive period atop the Serie A standings for the first time, but it also saw the club achieve an unprecedented milestone in its history.

Lookman helps Atalanta achieve unprecedented record

According to data courtesy of Opta Paolo, the goals scored by the Bergamo club on the night saw it eclipse its best-ever scoring calendar year in its history.

With 124 goals so far in 2024, Atalanta has already surpassed the record it set in 2021, when the club recorded 123 goals. The feat also surpasses its previous best goal-scoring years, where it achieved 103 in 2020 and 99 in 2019.

The Bergamo outfit now has a chance to further stretch their record when they lock horns with Lazio in their final league fixture of the calendar year.

On a personal level, Lookman is now within touching distance of the most prolific season of his career, having recorded his 17th goal involvement in his 20th appearance of the season, according to data courtesy of Fotmob.

The Nigerian forward, who propelled Atalanta to its first major title in 70 years with a victory in the UEFA Europa League, will now shift his focus to winning the club's first-ever Scudetto title.

Lookman’s agent names factor behind success

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Lookman’s agent has identified the key factor behind his recent success.

The Moroccan football agent explained that the Nigerian forward has seen his career follow an upward trajectory largely due to his never-give-up attitude. Nabile Hakimi also praised Lookman after he clinched the CAF POTY prize.

