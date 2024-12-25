Victor Osimhen remains heavily linked with a transfer to several clubs in the English Premier League

The Nigerian striker, who is currently playing for Galatasaray, is tipped to complete a transfer in the summer of 2025

A report about a new Premier League club looking to beat both Manchester United and Arsenal to the signing of the forward has surfaced

Victor Osimhen continues to witness his immediate future stir endless attention from several clubs.

The Nigerian forward, who was heavily linked with a move to the English Premier League last summer, ultimately joined Galatasaray on loan after a series of reported transfers failed to materialise.

Since arriving at Galatasaray, Osimhen has wasted no time showcasing his immense talent, delivering 16 goal contributions in just 15 appearances, according to stats from FotMob.

His remarkable form has reignited interest from Premier League clubs, with transfer expert, Sacha Tavolieri, recently confirming Manchester United’s keen pursuit of the prolific striker.

While Ruben Amorim’s side is reportedly interested in the 25-year-old, a fresh report has emerged about another Premier League club aiming to hijack the deal and secure Osimhen’s signature.

New EPL club to rival United for Osimhen

According to a newly surfaced report from media outlet Napoli Zone, Unai Emery’s Aston Villa have entered the race to sign the Nigerian forward.

The report suggests Aston Villa are exploring various approaches to secure Osimhen’s signature, including the possibility of including a player as part of the deal.

Napoli, however, remain firm on their stance for a permanent transfer and are expected to demand a fee in the region of €75 million to facilitate the move.

Aston Villa’s interest in the prolific striker coincides with lingering interest from Paris Saint-Germain. The Ligue 1 giants have reportedly frozen out their first-choice striker, Randal Kolo Muani, and are prepared to make a strong push to sign Osimhen as early as the winter transfer window.

The future of Napoli’s on-loan star remains uncertain, but the developments promise to make the transfer saga both intriguing and exciting.

EPL icon urges Chelsea to avoid Osimhen

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Premier League icon, Shaun Wright-Phillips, has urged Chelsea against signing Osimhen.

The former Manchester City star suggested that the West London outfit would benefit more from the addition of a defender rather than a marquee striker.

