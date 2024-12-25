Victor Osimhen continues to attract transfer interest from several clubs, including those in the Italian Serie A

The Galatasaray forward has, in recent days, been heavily linked with a transfer to Premier League outfit Manchester United

A fresh report detailing that a Serie A powerhouse has commenced negotiations with Napoli for the Nigerian striker has surfaced

Predicting which club Victor Osimhen will ultimately join is a challenge even the sharpest crystal ball would struggle with.

The Nigerian forward, currently on loan at Galatasaray, has been the subject of ongoing transfer speculation in recent weeks.

Most recently, reports have linked Osimhen to Manchester United, with football expert, Sacha Tavolieri, suggesting that the Premier League side may need to orchestrate a forced sale to secure the striker's services.

Meanwhile, amidst these swirling rumours, a fresh report has emerged claiming that another Italian Serie A outfit is prepared to go all out to sign the talented Nigerian forward.

Serie A club to go all out for Osimhen

According to a fresh report from Turkish outlet, Nexus Sports, Serie A giants, Juventus, are keen on adding Osimhen to their squad for the 2025/26 season.

The report details that Thiago Motta's side has already initiated negotiations with Napoli, aiming to reach an agreement over the Nigerian striker's transfer.

Juventus' interest in Osimhen coincides with ongoing speculation about the possible departure of their current striker, Dušan Vlahović.

Should the Serbian forward be sold, it is expected that the Old Lady will pursue Osimhen aggressively in the transfer market.

However, Juventus faces stiff competition from other clubs, who are also vying for Osimhen's signature, making the transfer battle anything but straightforward. Additionally, a potential hurdle lies in whether the Nigerian star is open to continuing his career in the Italian league.

Osimhen’s future remains uncertain, making this a situation worth keeping a close eye on.

Garcia blasts Napoli president

Legit.ng in another report detailed that French tactician, Rudi Garcia, has slammed Napoli president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, for his handling of Osimhen’s transfer saga.

The former Napoli coach stated that the club chief barely has a clue about how to run a football club and largely made rash decisions that led to the overall decline of the club.

