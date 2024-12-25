Galatasaray continues to be linked with the possibility of signing Victor Osimhen on a permanent transfer

The Nigerian forward, who is currently on loan at the Istanbul outfit, is expected to complete a permanent move in the summer of 2025

A former captain has explained why the Yellow and Reds will not be able to sign Osimhen despite the club’s interest in the forward

Galatasaray’s interest in signing Victor Osimhen permanently has continued to grow with the passing of time, especially given the forward’s streak of impressive displays.

The Nigerian forward, who joined the Istanbul-based club on loan in the summer of 2024, has settled in seamlessly, adapting to his new environment as effortlessly as a duck takes to water.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring a goal during the Turkish Super Lig match between Bellona Kayserispor and Galatasaray at RHG Enerturk Energy Stadium. Image: Muzahim Zahid.

Source: Getty Images

Since arriving, Osimhen has justified Galatasaray’s faith in him, delivering outstanding results following his controversial summer transfer saga with Napoli.

According to data courtesy of FotMob, Osimhen has contributed to an impressive 16 goal involvements in just 14 appearances for the club.

Osimhen’s explosive start has naturally sparked discussions about converting his loan deal into a permanent move.

However, amidst the swirling speculation, a former Galatasaray coach and captain has revealed the real reason why the Turkish giants may be unable to secure the Nigerian striker beyond his loan spell.

Real reason Galatasaray will not sign Osimhen

Speaking in an interview with Habersarikirmizi, former Galatasaray coach, Hamza Hamzaoğlu, expressed doubts about the Turkish giants' ability to secure Osimhen on a permanent deal due to their financial constraints.

Hamzaoğlu pointed out that Galatasaray would likely face significant financial hurdles in their bid to sign the Nigerian forward.

“It is difficult for Galatasaray to buy Osimhen. In fact, I can say that they cannot,” Hamzaoğlu stated.

“I’ve heard there are suitors for Osimhen. Galatasaray can only go so far in terms of the figures, but beyond that, it may cause problems. Financial situations need to be considered. However, if he stays, he will continue to contribute significantly.”

The 54-year-old’s remarks seem to align with the views of Galatasaray president, Dursun Özbek. The club chief has acknowledged their interest in Osimhen but emphasised the need to stay within financial limits before making any bold moves.

Napoli have reportedly set an asking price of €75 million for the striker—a sum that poses a considerable challenge for Galatasaray. This fee far exceeds the club's record transfer, the €18 million spent on Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Sara earlier in the summer.

EPL club joins race to hijack Osimhen

Legit.ng in another report detailed that an EPL side has joined the race to sign Osimhen.

The Nigerian forward continues to attract interest from several clubs in the English league, with Manchester United and Aston Villa being the latest to be linked with him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng