Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen remains heavily linked with several clubs in the English Premier League

The Galatasaray star has, in recent times, seen interest from Manchester United, particularly gathering momentum

A football transfer expert has named the only reason that could see the Nigerian forward join Manchester United in January

Victor Osimhen’s immediate future continues to take unexpected turns as the winter transfer window approaches.

The Nigerian forward, who joined Galatasaray late in the summer, has seen his impressive performances with the Istanbul side attract significant attention from several Premier League clubs and one of the latest teams to express interest in Osimhen is Manchester United.

Reports suggest that coach Ruben Amorim and his staff are dissatisfied with their current striker options and are keen to strengthen their attack, particularly in the centre-forward position. Osimhen is said to be at the top of their wishlist.

However, amid this growing interest, football transfer expert Sacha Tavolieri has revealed the one condition that could see Manchester United secure the signing of the Nigerian forward.

Transfer expert names condition that could see United sign Osimhen

According to the football expert Manchester United would only be able to facilitate a deal for Osimhen if they first sell another player.

The football journalist explained that the Premier League club is looking to reduce its transfer spending following a series of seemingly unsuccessful signings.

Amid this report, media outlet, Forza Cimbom, has suggested that Marcus Rashford has been offered to Galatasaray.

The England forward has recently been left out of Manchester United's squad for the last three fixtures, and the 27-year-old has hinted at a desire to seek a new challenge. This has fueled further speculation about his potential exit from the Premier League club.

Should Rashford depart Manchester United for a significant transfer fee, the club is expected to pursue Osimhen with full force.

However, Manchester United faces stiff competition, with several other clubs, including Chelsea and Arsenal, reportedly interested in securing a deal for the Nigerian striker.

EPL icon urges Chelsea against signing Osimhen

Legit.ng in another report detailed that a Premier League icon has urged Chelsea to avoid signing Osimhen.

Former Manchester City star, Shaun Wright-Phillips, explained that the West London outfit is more in need of a defender rather than a striker of Osimhen’s calibre.

The 43-year-old also stressed that Chelsea needs a suitable replacement for former defender Thiago Silva.

