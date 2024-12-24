Victor Osimhen has continued to attract interest from several clubs in the Premier League, including Chelsea

The Nigerian striker is tipped to complete a transfer to one of the clubs in the English league during the summer

A former Chelsea star has urged the West London outfit against signing the Nigerian and named an alternative to consider

While many continue to emphasize the need for Chelsea to sign a proven forward like Victor Osimhen, a few voices have suggested that the West London club doesn’t need the Nigerian striker.

Among those expressing this view is former Chelsea attacker Shaun Wright-Phillips. In a recent interview, the former Manchester City star urged Chelsea to steer clear of signing Osimhen.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring during the Turkish Super Lig match between Bellona Kayserispor and Galatasaray at RHG Enerturk Energy Stadium. Image: Muzahim Zahid.

Source: Getty Images

Instead, he stressed that the club should shift its focus to strengthening their defence by signing a central defender of Thiago Silva's calibre—someone they lost just a few months ago.e

Wright-Philips urges Chelsea against signing Osimhen

In a recent interview as captured by Sportscasting, Wright-Phillips shared his thoughts on Chelsea’s potential pursuit of Osimhen, stating:

“I think Victor Osimhen would be a top player in the Premier League, but I wouldn’t necessarily say that the striker position should be Chelsea’s priority in the next few transfer windows.”

He continued, highlighting a key issue in Chelsea’s squad:

“They let Thiago Silva go, but they didn’t replace him. I think they need more experience in defence rather than in the striker position right now.”

The 43-year-old further emphasised his point, noting that Chelsea’s attacking issues are not the primary concern:

“They are not struggling to score goals. That is not a problem for them right now. The problem is they are conceding goals. If they can cut down on those mistakes, we would see a different Chelsea.”

However, Wright-Phillips’ perspective appears to contrast with the views of many at Chelsea. Just recently, head coach, Enzo Maresca, did not rule out the possibility of signing the Nigerian striker.

Osimhen, who continues to attract suitors ahead of the upcoming transfer window, has been making a strong case for his potential move with an impressive goal-scoring record at Galatasaray.

Since his loan transfer in September, the Napoli loanee has scored 12 goals and provided four assists in 15 appearances for the Istanbul club, according to Fotmob.

Whether Osimhen will ultimately join Chelsea remains to be seen, but it’s certainly a topic that continues to generate significant discussion.

