Victor Osimhen continues to court endless transfer interest as the winter window nears its opening

The Nigerian striker remains heavily linked with a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, among other European clubs

A fresh report of the French Ligue 1 giant freezing out striker Randal Kolo Muani amid its interest in Osimhen has surfaced

The transfer talks surrounding Victor Osimhen and his potential permanent departure from Napoli continue to take unexpected turns.

The Nigerian striker, currently on loan at Galatasaray, remains linked with several clubs both within Europe and beyond.

While some of these links can be dismissed as mere speculation, others seem to be gaining significant traction.

One such link that appears increasingly concrete is Paris Saint-Germain's interest in Osimhen.

Recent reports from Football Transfer have confirmed PSG’s pursuit of the Nigerian forward, with the club seemingly already planning its squad around his potential arrival.

In a new development, it's been revealed that the club's coaching staff has frozen out one of its current strikers amid growing speculation about Osimhen’s move to the French capital.

PSG freezes out striker amid Osimhen interest

According to a report from media outlet, PSG Report, PSG coach Luis Enrique no longer considers Randal Kolo Muani a key part of his plans.

The report also suggests that the club is looking to offload the 26-year-old attacker, with Manchester United reportedly showing interest.

This news follows Kolo Muani’s consecutive omissions from PSG's matchday squad. Since joining from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2023, the 26-year-old has struggled to impress, netting just 11 goals.

His potential departure is increasingly linked to PSG’s pursuit of Osimhen. A recent update from transfer expert, Nicolo Schira, indicates that a deal for the Nigerian striker could cost around €81 million.

It remains to be seen whether PSG will push for Osimhen’s transfer in January or wait until the summer to finalise a move.

Napoli increases Osimhen’s asking price

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Napoli has increased its asking price for Osimhen ahead of the winter window.

The Italian Serie A outfit has raised its asking price from an initial €75 million to €81 million. The increase is reported to be related to the compensation set to be paid to Galatasaray.

