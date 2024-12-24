Global site navigation

Ademola Lookman Beats Victor Osimhen in 30 Most Talked About Africans 2024
Football

by  Babajide Orevba 3 min read
  • Ademola Lookman edged his international teammate Victor Osimhen in the 30-man list of the most talked about Africans in 2024
  • The pair were outstanding for club and country in the calendar year, with Lookman going on to make the Ballon d'Or shortlist
  • The Atalanta of Italy star also set the social media space buzzing when he was crowned the 2024 CAF Player of the Year

Super Eagles stars Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen have made the 30-man list of the most talked about Africans in 2024.

The duo played important roles for the Nigerian national team at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

A special moment for the pair came in the second round when Nigeria defeated arch-rivals Cameroon at the Houphoet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.

Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen at AFCON 2023
Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen are among the 30 most talked-about Africans in 2024. Photo: FRANCK FIFE.
Source: Getty Images

The first goal came after Osimhen stole the ball from a defender before squaring the pass to Lookman, who tucked home.

Both players hugged each other in what could be described as a wild celebration, as Nigeria settled into the game.

Lookman went on to seal the win late in the game after a delightful cross from Calvin Bassey.

The Super Eagles finished the tournament as runners-up after losing 2-1 in the final to hosts Ivory Coast.

Why Lookman was ranked ahead of Osimhen

Meanwhile, Lookman sent the social media space awash during the Europa League final when he netted a hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen.

He was also the only African player nominated for the 2024 Ballon d'Or, as he went on to finish 14th in the final ranking.

On December 16, he was crowned the CAF Player of the Year ahead of four other players.

According to Top Charts Africa, Lookman is ranked 15th among the 30 Most Talked-About Africans in the year, while Victor Osimhen is 23rd.

The 30 most talked-about Africans in 2024

  1. Wizkid — Musician
  2. William Ruto — President
  3. Davido — Musician
  4. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu
  5. Aliko Dangote — Enterpreneur
  6. Raila Odinga — Politician
  7. Bobrisky — SM Influencer
  8. Tyla — Musician
  9. Peter Obi — Politician
  10. Liema Pantsi — Musician
  11. Rema — Musician
  12. Rigathi Gachagua — Ex VP
  13. Khosi Twala — SM Influencer
  14. Uhuru Kenyatta — Ex President
  15. Ademola Lookman — Footballer
  16. Asake — Musician
  17. Very Dark Man — SM Influencer
  18. Drill — Cinematographer
  19. Nyesom Wike — FCT Minister
  20. Cyril Ramaphosa — President
  21. Reno Omokri — SM Influencer
  22. Rose O Konadu — Presenter
  23. Victor Osimhen — Footballer
  24. Baltasar Engonga — Politician
  25. Sharon Ooja — Actress
  26. Toyin Abraham — Producer
  27. Babu Owino Paul — Politician
  28. Chidimma Adetshina — Model
  29. Danny Walter — SM Influencer
  30. Enoch Adeboye — Pastor

Osimhen drops hint on Galatasaray future

Legit.ng earlier reported that Victor Osimhen seems to be considering an extension of his deal with Turkish club Galatasaray.

The future of the Nigerian star remains uncertain since he was ostracised from the Napoli first team during the summer.

Several other top European clubs are also making efforts to land the Nigerian international.

