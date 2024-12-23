A Turkish journalist has disclosed the condition Victor Osimhen has given Galatasaray to extend his stay at the club

The Turkish giants are working rigorously to sign the Nigerian forward permanently from Napoli next summer

Osimhen has impressed in the first half of his loan spell at Galatasaray, becoming the club’s top goalscorer this season

Victor Osimhen has given Galatasaray his only condition to extend his stay at the Turkish club after impressing on his season loan deal from Napoli.

The Nigerian forward’s future has remained uncertain after a falling out with Napoli which led to him being ostracised from the first team and finally shipped out on loan to Turkey.

Since joining Galatasaray, Osimhen has provided 17 goal contributions in just 15 appearances in all competitions as they push for the domestic league and Europa League titles this season.

The 25-year-old forward, who is among the top scorers in the Turkish Super Lig per ESPN, has been on the radar of some of Europe's top clubs including Chelsea and Manchester United, Football Transfers reports.

Galatasaray are also keen to sign Osimhen permanently when his loan spell expires at the end of the season but their financial strength could be a major stumbling block to seal the deal.

Osimhen drops condition for Galatasaray extension

Turkish journalist, Erinç Bilican, has revealed Galatasaray is working tirelessly behind the scenes to make sure they sign Osimhen permanently from Napoli in the summer.

Bilican also stated the Napoli player has given the Turkish club the only condition that will see him sign permanently for the club at the end of the season when his loan deal ends.

"All preparations of Galatasaray management are towards taking Osimhen. Osimhen said, 'If you complete this job, I'm staying too.”

Speculations continue to surround Osimhen’s future as Napoli are desperate to offload the Nigerian but his hefty transfer fee could prevent a possible deal from happening.

Key secret behind Osimhen’s success at Galatasaray

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tumer Metin has disclosed Osimhen’s ‘never give up’ attitude has been the main secret behind his successful loan spell at Galatasaray this season.

The Nigerian forward is the leading goalscorer in Okan Buruk’s team in the ongoing season and his hunger for goals continues to propel him to achieve milestones despite only joining the squad in September.

