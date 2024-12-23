Victor Osimhen was the hero for Galatasaray as they secured an emphatic victory against Kayserispor

The Nigerian forward scored twice as Galatasaray secured an historic 5-1 away victory against their hosts

Osimhen’s performance extended Galatasaray’s unbeaten run in the league and solidified their position at the top

Victor Osimhen was in superb form for Galatasaray as they put up a five-star display against Kayserispor to earn one of their biggest wins this season on Sunday.

The Nigerian forward scored a brace as Okan Buruk’s men secured an emphatic 5-1 victory at the Kadir Has Sehir Stadium to solidify their spot at the top of the Turkish Super Lig.

Victor Osimhen netted his ninth league goal to help Galatasaray secure a 5-1 victory away at Kayserispor. Photo by Anadolu.

Osimhen returned to the starting XI since making a comeback from injury and justified his selection by scoring in the fourth minute, converting an excellent penalty to give Galatasaray a 1-0 lead, per Livescore.

The 25-year-old forward subsequently secured his brace in the 71st minute, capping off a well-executed attacking move to extend Galatasaray’s lead to 4-1 on the night.

Barıs Alper Yılmaz and Yunus Akgün were the other goalscorers for Galatasaray as they secured one of their biggest victories of the season and extended their lead at the top of the Super Lig to eight points.

Breaking down Osimhen’s numbers at Galatasaray

Osimhen bagged his ninth goal in the Turkish Super Lig this season after netting a brace in the 5-1 victory against Kayserispor on Sunday night, per Transfermarkt.

Since joining on loan Galatasaray in the summer from Napoli, the 25-year-old forward has scored a total of 12 goals and created 5 assists in just 15 appearances in all competitions.

Osimhen has been a remarkable addition to Galatasaray’s attack and has covered well since the absence of Mauro Icardi who has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury.

Osimhen reacts after netting brace

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen has praised the impact of his Galatasaray teammates and coach for his impressive form since joining the Turkish giants on loan in the summer from Napoli.

The Nigerian forward has been in remarkable goalscoring form for Okan Buruk’s men after netting his ninth league goal of the season in the 5-1 victory against Kayserispor on Sunday.

Osimhen has quickly become a fan favourite at Galatasaray following his explosive start to life with the Turkish clubs as supporters continue to hail his impact at the RAMS PARK Stadium.

