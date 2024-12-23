Victor Osimhen has again attracted widespread plaudits for his gesture beyond the confines of the field

The marquee Nigerian striker recently propelled Galatasaray to victory with a brace against Kayserispor

Osimhen's gesture toward teammate, Berat Lus, has stirred significant praise from journalist, Burhan Can Terzi

Victor Osimhen continues to capture attention, not only with his impressive goal-scoring ability on the field but also with his thoughtful gestures off it.

The Nigerian forward, who made a stunning return from injury with a clinical brace against Kayserispor, has once again earned widespread praise—not just for his expertly executed goals, but for his actions following the match.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring a goal during the Turkish Super Lig match between Bellona Kayserispor and Galatasaray on December 22, 2024. Image: Sercan Kucuksahin.

Source: Getty Images

According to journalist Burhan Can Terzi, as reported by Forza Cimbom, Osimhen’s teammate, Berat Lus, received the heartbreaking news that his grandmother had passed away just before Galatasaray’s departure from their hotel after the Kayserispor fixture.

The young midfielder was said to be in tears upon hearing the devastating news. While many of Lus' teammates stood in quiet reflection, Osimhen immediately approached him to offer comfort.

This heartwarming gesture by Osimhen has sparked an outpouring of support across social media.

While fans of the Istanbul club mourn Lus' loss, they have also taken the opportunity to praise Osimhen, who has continually demonstrated his selflessness and unwavering support for his teammates since joining on loan.

Osimhen's future up for debate

Amid Osimhen's continued display of heartfelt gestures at Galatasaray, his immediate future has become a major talking point ahead of the winter transfer window.

While the Istanbul club is eager to secure the 25-year-old on a new deal, several other teams, particularly Paris Saint-Germain, are reportedly preparing to make a move for the prolific striker.

According to PSG Report, the French giants are ready to table a bid in the region of €81 million to Napoli for Osimhen, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray. PSG is said to view the Nigerian forward as an ideal replacement for the out-of-favour Randal Kolo Muani.

Whether Osimhen completes a high-profile move to PSG this January remains a hot topic and one worth keeping a close eye on as the transfer window approaches.

Osimhen helps Galatasaray coach achieve special record

Legit.ng in another report detailed how Osimhen helped Galatasaray coach, Okan Buruk, achieve a special record during the Turkish Super Lig fixture against Kayserispor.

The Nigerian forward, who was named Player of the Match, scored a brilliant brace to secure an emphatic win on the night.

