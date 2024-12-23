Victor Osimhen returned to scoring form with a brilliant brace for Galatasaray against Kayserispor

The goals by the Nigerian forward helped Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk achieve a unique Süper Lig feat

The Napoli loanee has reacted after helping the Turkish tactician reach a special career milestone

Victor Osimhen wasted no time reminding fans of his brilliance, scoring a stunning brace in his first start since returning from injury.

The Nigerian forward, who had been in remarkable goalscoring form prior to his setback, opened the scoring in the fourth minute with a composed penalty after defender, Joseph Attamah, was penalised for a handball.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring during the Turkish Super Lig match between Bellona Kayserispor and Galatasaray at RHG Enerturk Energy Stadium. Image: Muzahim Zahid Tuzun.

Source: Getty Images

He capped off his sensational performance in the second half with an audacious chip, courtesy of a perfectly timed pass from Yunus Akgün.

Osimhen, who was deservedly named Player of the Match, played a pivotal role in Galatasaray's emphatic 5-1 victory, which also marked a significant milestone for head coach Okan Buruk.

According to Opta Can, the Istanbul club's coach achieved a remarkable feat, becoming the fastest manager to secure 75 league victories in his first 90 matches in the Süper Lig.

Buruk's record surpasses that of Christoph Daum, who reached the same milestone in his 103rd match while managing Fenerbahçe. Buruk's record now stands at 75 wins, nine draws, and just six defeats.

Following the game, Osimhen expressed his pride in contributing to his manager's historic achievement, as well as his overall feeling with regards being part of Galatasaray.

Osimhen speaks after Galatasaray's coach special record

Speaking to the media, as reported by Nexus Sports, the Nigerian forward shared his thoughts on the team and how seamlessly he has adjusted to life at the Istanbul club.

Osimhen highlighted the significant role his teammates have played in elevating his performance and emphasized the collective goals of the squad.

“It is important to be part of a big family like this,” he stated. “I adapted very easily with Barış, Yunus, Gabi, and Dries. I quickly learned their game, and it made me happy to be of help. We are undefeated in Europe. We must go step by step as we continue our journey in the Süper Lig.”

Reflecting on the team’s recent win, Osimhen added,

“We won because we believed. I’m very happy to help the team. Our overall performance was excellent. We also thank our fans very much—their voices echoed throughout the field.”

Galatasaray now heads into the winter break with a commanding eight-point lead over second-placed Fenerbahçe.

However, speculation surrounding Osimhen’s future is expected to keep the club’s hierarchy busy, as they work to fend off growing interest from other teams.

PSG coach speaks on Osimhen

Legit.ng in another report detailed that PSG coach, Luis Enrique, has shared his thoughts on the links between Osimhen and the French club.

The Spanish tactician offered a subtle, diplomatic response regarding his side’s interest in the Nigerian striker ahead of their fixture against Lens.

