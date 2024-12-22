Victor Boniface has sustained yet another injury, and the striker has now missed eight straight games

Striker Patrik Schick has taken advantage as the Czech international has netted nine goals in 8 matches

Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso disclosed that Boniface would need to prove himself again before returning to the starting line-up

Nigerian international Victor Boniface could find it difficult to break into the Bayer Leverkusen starting lineup again.

Head coach Xabi Alonso disclosed that the forward would need to prove his quality again to reclaim his position from Patrik Schick.

Since his move to the Bundesliga outfit last year, Boniface has been sensational and in no time, he displaced Schick, who had been there since 2020.

Alonso says Boniface will have to prove himself again. Photo: Jörg Schüler.

Source: Getty Images

Last season, Boniface netted 21 goals and registered ten assists in 34 matches in all competitions.

The striker could have registered more, but he sustained an injury midway into the season, and consequently, Schick returned to the starting line-up.

Again, Boniface started the 2024-2025 season on a decent note, netting seven goals across 15 matches, but he sustained another injury in November, AP reports.

The forward, who turns 24 on December 23, has missed eight straight games, while Schick has taken advantage.

Alonso speaks on Boniface's situation

The Czech international has netted nine goals in his last eight matches for the club, and manager Alonso is impressed. The tactician said during a presser, as per Oma Akatugba on Instagram:

“We’ll have so many games, all the players will have their moments. But the most important is that the same way that Patrik Schick is in good form, we want to have Boniface in good form as well.

"We want him fully fit that he forgets his injuries, he is working well on the pitch, and scoring goals.

“Boniface and Schick decide who plays because the one that deserves and proves himself usually gets the chance.”

Boniface teases Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian forward Victor Boniface is a familiar menace on social media.

As seen in an Instagram exchange, he announced that his international teammate Victor Osimhen had acquired an airport.

Galatasaray of Turkey striker Osimhen reacted to the Bundesliga forward's post, subtly probing why he wouldn't let him rest.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng