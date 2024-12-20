Turkish Football Expert Rates the Chances of Galatasaray Signing Osimhen Permanently
- Galatasaray continue to work behind the scenes to secure the permanent signing of Victor Osimhen
- The Nigerian striker joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan after Napoli froze him out of the squad
- A Turkish football expert has rated the chances of the Istanbul-based club being able to afford Osimhen
Galatasaray continue to pursue the permanent signing of Victor Osimhen, and a Turkish football expert has rated the chances of the deal being completed.
Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan after Napoli froze him out of the squad after his failure to secure permanent moves away before the deadline day.
As noted by Transfermarkt, he has contributed to 15 goals in 14 games in all competitions across the Turkish Super Lig and the UEFA Europa League despite missing games due to injury.
Osimhen's chances of joining Galatasaray
The Turkish champions are not financially equipped to sign Osimhen permanently as he will cost around €75 million after Napoli dropped his release clause.
Football expert Mehmet Demirkol is not optimistic that the Istanbul-based club can sign Osimhen and made an analogy that describes how impossible it is.
"There is the Osimhen issue. Can we find 70 million Euros? Sponsors and such... Of course, such a thing is not possible," Demirkol told Socrates Magazine.
“There is no question of something like 'I found a sponsor, he is bringing it to 70 million Euros'. This is forbidden in football, but it is not possible to explain this.”
“How are you going to find a €70 million sponsor for a player? There is no such thing. If there was such a thing, Newcastle United would pay the money and get Mbappe,” he concluded.
Napoli are not ready to deal with Gala if they cannot pay the full fee, having already reduced it from €130 million. Other top clubs are interested, including Serie A teams.
Ex-Turkish star snubs Osimhen
Legit.ng reported that a former Turkish star snubbed Osimhen when naming Galatasaray’s most important player this season despite having the most goal contributions.
Sanin Engin described Yunus Akgun as the best player, claiming he has the Maradona effect. Osimhen had a similar impact at Napoli when he helped them win the title.
