Victor Osimhen is tearing it up in the Turkish Super League, and a defender named him one of the best strikers in the league after their encounter.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan from Napoli after he failed to secure a permanent move before the transfer deadline day and was frozen out of the squad.

Victor Osimhen wrestled down Ricky van Drongelen during Galatasaray's 3-2 win over Samsunspor. Photo from @irickross_.

He has started brightly at the RAMS Park with 15 goal contributions in 14 games, as noted by Transfermarkt, and this has prompted the Turkish champions to want to sign him permanently.

Samsunspor defender rates Osimhen

Samsunspor defender Ricky van Drongelen has shared his thoughts on the top three strikers in the Turkish Super League and picked the Nigerian as the best among them.

“I respect all strikers. They are all very high-quality players,” he told Fanatik about approaching each striker uniquely.

“How much each player challenges me depends on the match. Your performance can also vary from match to match. How you defend as a team is also very important. In some matches, you can defend in very narrow areas.”

The Dutch defender was asked to choose between the top forwards in the league: Osimhen, Ciro Immobile and Edin Dzeko.

“In my opinion, Victor Osimhen is the most dangerous striker in the Super Lig,” he said. “Everyone sees and understands this. That is why the big teams in Europe are following him.”

The Istanbul-based club have been moving to sign Osimhen permanently but face competition from top European clubs who attempted to sign him in the summer, including Paris Saint-Germain.

Osimhen risked ban in Turkey

Legit.ng previously reported that Osimhen risked a ban in the Turkish league after receiving only a yellow card from the referee after a UFC move on an opponent.

Osimhen scored twice during Galatasaray’s 3-2 win over Samsunspor but was in constant tussle with van Drongelen, wrestling him down at some point in the first half.

