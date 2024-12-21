Paris Saint-Germain remains heavily linked with the possibility of signing Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen

The links with the Galatasaray loanee have gained traction following reports of the Ligue 1 outfit freezing out current striker Randal Kolo Muani

The coach of the Parisian club, Luis Enrique, has spoken about the possibility of signing the combative Nigerian forward

Victor Osimhen's potential move to Paris Saint-Germain continues to gather momentum with each passing day.

The Nigerian forward, whose future dominated headlines during the summer transfer window, was initially linked with the Ligue 1 giants.

However, negotiations with Napoli ultimately broke down, leading Osimhen to join Galatasaray on loan.

Victor Osimhen gestures during the Turkish Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Trabzonspor at RAMS Park in Istanbul. Image: Abdulhamid Hosbas.

Despite his temporary switch to the Turkish side, interest in the prolific striker has not waned. Among his most determined suitors is PSG, with reports indicating the French club is preparing a renewed push to secure his services in the January transfer window.

Transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, has further fueled speculation, revealing that PSG has sidelined current striker Randal Kolo Muani as they aim to bring in a new centre-forward.

Amid the swirling rumours, PSG head coach, Luis Enrique has addressed the possibility of signing Osimhen, adding to the growing anticipation surrounding the deal.

PSG coach speaks on signing Osimhen

Speaking to the media ahead of his side’s cup fixture against Lens, as reported by Tutto Mercato, the PSG coach addressed the ongoing speculation surrounding Osimhen.

When asked about the possibility of signing the Nigerian forward, the 54-year-old offered a measured and somewhat non-committal response. Sharing his thoughts on Osimhen's qualities and performances, Enrique replied:

"Do I like Osimhen? I am not talking about players who are not part of the club. Thank you."

While his comments were brief and tactful, they did little to quash the growing rumours linking Osimhen to the Parisian club.

Whether the prolific striker will join PSG in January remains uncertain, especially with Galatasaray also vocal about their desire to secure him permanently.

Former Milan forward back Osimhen for top award

Legit.ng in another report detailed that former Milan forward, Krzysztof Piatek, has tipped Osimhen to win a top award.

The Polish centre-forward stated that the Nigerian striker is among the favourites to win the Golden Boot award in the Turkish Süper Lig.

