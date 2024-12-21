Victor Osimhen remains a huge source of transfer interest from several clubs across Europe's footballing circles

The Nigerian forward, who continues to excel at Galatasaray, is once again speculated to feature prominently in the upcoming winter transfer market

A report detailing how a European football powerhouse is looking to make a major push to sign the Nigerian striker has recently surfaced

The challenge of keeping Victor Osimhen at Galatasaray beyond the winter transfer window is growing increasingly herculean for the Istanbul club.

The Nigerian forward, who has quickly become a fan favorite in the Turkish capital, is attracting significant transfer interest from several top European clubs.

Victor Osimhen in action during the Turkish Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Trabzonspor at RAMS Park in Istanbul. Image: Adem Kutucu.

Source: Getty Images

While Galatasaray is determined to retain their star striker beyond his current contract, fresh reports suggest that French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain are preparing to make a major move to secure his signature.

PSG to make massive push for Osimhen

According to a report by Turkish outlet Nexus Sports, the Ligue 1 club is looking to complete a deal for Osimhen in the winter transfer market.

The report further states that the 25-year-old is keen on a move to the French capital but remains happy at Galatasaray for now.

According to Italian football expert, Nicolo Schira, a deal for Osimhen is expected to cost around €81 million.

PSG's interest in Osimhen appears to be gaining traction, especially with swirling reports indicating that the team's coach, Luis Enrique, has sidelined current forward Randal Kolo Muani following his below-par performances since his transfer from German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.

The sale of the 26-year-old is expected to create room for Osimhen's potential arrival in the winter transfer window.

Former AC Milan star tips Osimhen for top award

Legit.ng in another report detailed that former AC Milan forward, Krzysztof Piątek, has tipped Osimhen among the favourites to win the Turkish league's top scorer prize.

The Nigerian striker is in contention for the award, having scored seven league goals for Galatasaray so far.

Piątek currently leads the standings with 10 goals but has suggested that Osimhen, among other players, remains a strong favourite to clinch the Golden Boot.

Osimhen last won a top scorer's honour during his title-winning season with Napoli.

Source: Legit.ng